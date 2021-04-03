NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@ gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• West El Paso Baseball pitching-machine league in Colorado Springs is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the 2021 summer baseball season through May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Park on May 1 and 8, 9 a.m. to noon. No boundaries, ages 6-8. For additional information visit the website at www.westelpasobaseball.com or contact Jorge Lacayo 719-648-5171 or westelpasobaseball@comcast.net. Se habla Espanol.
• Colorado Springs Summer Baseball is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the 2021 summer baseball season through May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Park on May 1 and 8, 9 a.m. to noon. No boundaries, ages 9-18. For additional information visit the website at www.coloradospringssummerbaseball.com or contact Mark Telander 719-244-1518, Jorge Lacayo 719-648-5171, email coloradospringssummerbaseball@comcast.net. Se Habla Espanol.
Basketball
• CSBC is offering two basketball programs. One event is the 5th-8th-grade boys and girls skills clinics. The other event is the high school girls 10th-12th-grade play day Saturday series. For details email the CSBC director/coach at fshaist@gmail.com.
• Point Guard College will host its Skills Academy for incoming 4th-7th grade girls and boys July 19-23 at Lewis-Palmer High School. This camp is for all-position skill development. Sharpen ball-handling, shooting, passing, finishing and scoring moves while learning all the intangibles that good players possess. Think the game, be a leader and run the show. Spots are limited with early bird specials included. https://pgcbasketball.com
Coaches
• Doherty High School is looking for the following positions: football — freshman assistant coach, quarterback coach, offensive line coach. Contact Dwight Hale, email: harlan.hale@d11.org phone 719-328-7169; track and field — shot put and discus for the outdoor season. Available April-June. Email Rob Duensing letters of interest to robert.duensing@d11.org.
• Peyton High School is looking for a girls’ volleyball head coach for the fall season. Contact Nathan Trice at 719-749-0417 ext. 510.
Football
• Pro Football Camp is an inclusive camp open to all girls and boys ages 7-14. July 13–15, 8–11:30 a.m. at Garry Berry Stadium. $99 per participant. Scholarship assistance is available. To learn more about the camp, register, or donate to the scholarship fund visit www.profootballcamp.com. Meet the pros at Back East Bar and Grill, July 12, 6:30-8 p.m. Open and free to all.
Golf
• Valley Hi Senior Men’s Golf League. Every Thursday through the end of October. $60 to join, $10 each week and regular green fees. We have at least three flights. Winnings are for gross and net in each flight. For more information or to sign up, call the Pro shop at Valley Hi 719-385-6911.
Hockey
Pikes Peak Catamounts summer sessions are: 1:15-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, May 22 and June 5, and 5:15-7:30 p.m. May 21 and June 4. For 2021-22 age levels: first hour group 1 squirts, first year pee wee; second hour group 2 second year pee wee, bantam, midget. Cost: skater $100 for six sessions, goalies $75 for six sessions. Power skating, passing, shooting, stick handling, body contact for bantams, goalie drills.
Register at ppc.hockey or email ppchpresident@gmail.com.
Officiating
• Summer youth baseball experienced and new umpires. We train new umpires, must be 15 years or older. No fees, free training. Contact us at PikesPeakSportsOfficials@gmail.com
Honor Roll
Bowling
• The top scores at King Pin Lanes were: Mike Starke 754; Rickie Banister 777, 300; Alison Raines 741; Carrie Montgomery 746; Dave Tolson 754; Jeff Chapin 300; Steven Kurtz 300; Melvin Bunkley 300.