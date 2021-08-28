NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@ gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• Colorado Springs Fall Baseball has limited openings in the Majors Division ages 11-12 (two spots). It is a competitive youth fall baseball program for Colorado Springs and surrounding Front Range communities: Divide, Woodland Park, Manitou Springs, Fountain, Monument, Black Forest, Falcon, Peyton, Pueblo and Trinidad. Everyone is welcome, ages 6-18. No boundaries. For additional information visit the website at www.coloradospringsfallbaseball.com or contact Mark Telander 719-244-1518 or Jorge Lacayo 719-648-5171. Se habla espanol.
Coaches
• Doherty High School is looking for the following positions: football — freshman assistant coach, quarterback coach, offensive line coach. Contact Dwight Hale, email: harlan.hale@d11.org, phone 719-328-7169; track and field — shot put and discus for the outdoor season. Available April-June. Email Rob Duensing letters of interest to robert.duensing@d11.org; baseball — varsity assistant coach, JV head coach, C team head coach. Email Andy Storm craig.storm@d11.org.
• St. Mary’s High School will be in need of a speech and debate (forensics) head coach for the 2021-2022 school year. If interested, contact Vincent Nigro, athletic director, at 719-635-7540 ext. 20.
• St. Mary’s HS is seeking assistant girls’ basketball coaches. Please forward a resume and direct questions to Coach Vaz, 5vazcolo@msn.com.
Fencing
• Olympic sport fencing classes for children, teens and adults offered at Front Range Fencing Club. Students need to wear gym pants, gym shoes and a T-shirt. Class size is limited and usually fills early. Intermediate and advanced ongoing classes and competitive lessons offered. See website at: http://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/. Classes meet at Chinook Trail Elementary School, 11795 Grand Lawn Circle, Colorado Springs, 80924.
Golf
• Golf of Course. An independent men’s group that plays most Mondays year round, weather permitting. No money to join and is open to all ages (most current members are 60+) and skill levels. There is an optional small-stakes skins game. For more information call 719-331-0025, ask for Steve.
• Valley Hi Senior Men’s Golf League. Every Thursday through the end of October. $60 to join, $10 each week and regular green fees. Will have at least three flights. Winnings are for gross and net in each flight. For more information or to sign up, call the pro shop at Valley Hi 719-385-6911.
Hockey
• Pikes Peak Catamounts Hockey has openings for u8 mite and u12 Pee Wee players. It offers payment plans and family multiplayer discounts. Register at ppc.hockey or leave a question at ppcatamounts@gmail.com.
Officiating
• Multiple youth baseball and softball leagues need officials for spring and summer games. Females and males are welcome. Free training provided. Contact ballref@comcast.net
• Fall youth baseball needs experienced and new umpires. Must be 15 years or older. No fees, free training. Contact PikesPeakSportsOfficials@gmail.com
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1-4:30 p.m. at Manitou High School, and Thursdays at Ute Pass Elementary School from 5-8 p.m. Contact coach Scott Preiss at scott@pingpongman.com for information.
Volleyball
• Colorado Juniors Volleyball: Rookies ages 9-14, Aug.-Oct. Mondays 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Middle School Mini League, Aug.-Sept., Saturdays 9-10:30 a.m.; Development League, ages 12-16, Nov.-Feb. Monday/Tuesday/Thursday practice 5-6:30 p.m., games every Friday; VolleyTots, ages 5-9, Aug.-Oct., first and third Monday of the month 4-5:15 p.m. More information and registration at https://coloradojuniors.org/programs/
• Rise girls grades 3-4 5:30-7, grades 5-7 Sept. 13, 20, 27 and Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, room for 16 per age group at Prairie Hills Elementary. Cost of $100 includes Rise T-shirt. Contact Kimberley Garnhart at kimberleygarnhart@yahoo.com for more info and a registration form.
Honor Roll
Bowling
• Top scores at King Pin Lanes: Dana Ausec 718, Nick Dargene 779, Bill Hutto 782, Shawn Steinmetz 759, Ron Corona 760, Lauri Cohrs 710.
Golf
• Colorado’s PGA Teacher of the Year is Colorado Springs native Leighton Smith.
Running
• Local Anna Heidinger won her age group in both the 2021 Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon.