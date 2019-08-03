NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• Colorado Springs Fall Baseball is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the 2019 fall baseball season. Registration lasts until Aug. 20. Everyone is welcome ages 7-18. Visit www.coloradospringsfallbaseball.com or contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518 or Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171.
Basketball
• Vista Ridge Basketball is hosting the eighth annual Fall Shooting Academy in September and the Winter Basketball Academy in January and February for students grades 3-8. Visit vistaridgebasketball.org for more information.
Coaches
• Liberty is seeking head track and field, C team volleyball, head boys and girls swimming, assistant baseball, assistant hockey and JV girls’ tennis coaches. Interested parties, send a resume and cover letter to michael.sibley@asd20.org.
• Widefield High School has a JV boys’ soccer coach position open. Email Jonathan Shub at shubj@wsd3.org if interested, no later than Friday.
• The Thomas Maclaren School is looking for a middle school cross country coach for this fall season. Interested parties contact Joe Muehlbauer at Jmuehlbauer@maclarenschool.org
• Coronado is searching for a boys’ basketball JV coach. Interested parties, submit resume and letter of interest to coach David Thomas at David.Thomas@d11.org.
• St. Mary’s has opening for a head boys’ lacrosse coach and a head boys’ wrestling coach. Interested parties should contact Vince Nigro at vnigro@smhscs.org with a letter of interest and resume.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Woodland Park is in need of a boys’ soccer coach and a girls’ basketball coach. Interested parties contact Joe Roskam at jroskam@wpsdk12.org
• Lewis-Palmer is looking for a varsity defensive coordinator, JV head coach and C team head coach for the boys’ lacrosse program. Interested parties should contact AD Nick Baker at nbaker@lewispalmer.org or head coach Bill Zoldi at bzoldi@lewispalmer.org
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing Club registration is open for fall classes. Classes are for children, teens and adults. Visit www.frontrangefencingclub.com
Golf
• Pikes Peak Women’s Golf League is looking for new members. Women over 18 with varying handicaps gather Tuesday afternoons for nine or 18 holes at various courses throughout the area. Play is through Oct. 8.
Hockey
• Pikes Peak Catamounts Hockey is accepting registrations for the upcoming 2019-2020 season. Registration is open to all age groups. Please visit the website www.ppc.hockey for more information and to register.
Officiating
• New high school softball umpiring classes have begun for this coming fall season. Interested parties contact Kenny Ranking at sfcrankin@live.com or Kevin Porter at kdporter50@gmail.com.
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at Colorado Springs Pickleball at 1120 Elkton Drive, Suite C, 80907. One indoor court (with an outdoor court surface, as opposed to a gym surface) is available from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily and by advance reservation only for $5 per player for a 2-hour slot with a minimum of four players and a maximum eight per slot. Interested parties can reserve by calling 719-930-2822 or please visit CSPickleball.com for more information.
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 N. Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion at $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Rugby
• Colorado Springs Grizzlies Rugby Club is looking for players for its fall seasons. The Grizzlies have two teams in the Rocky Mountain League. Players of all skill levels are welcome. Practice is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Flanagan Park, and games commence in mid-August. Contact coach Dave Walsh at 719-331-4410 or email davewalsh1979@gmail.com for more information.
Soccer
• Pride Soccer is taking registrations for its Fall Recreational League. Games begin Sept. 7 and run through Oct. 26. Register online at www.pridesoccer.com or contact Patti Wasson at 597-6700 x 207 or pwasson@pridesoccer.com for any additional information.
Tennis
• Registration is underway for junior tennis camps for boys and girls ages 8-16. All levels welcome. Sessions offered through August. For more information call camp director Hans Carlson at 719-213-7625 or visit cospringstennis.com/summer.
• City Parks and Recreation is holding kids tennis lessons at Memorial Park, John Venezia Park and Woodmen Valley Park. No experience required. Interested parties visit www.springstennis.com to register or call 719-385-6023 for more information.
Volleyball
• Colorado Juniors Volleyball is accepting registrations for middle school league, rookies and development teams. Visit www.coloradojuniors.org or call 719-661-4461 for more information.
• St. Mary’s High School is hosting an all-skills volleyball camp for middle and and high school athletes Monday through Wednesday. Middle school camp is from 9-11 a.m. and high school camp runs from 3-8 p.m. Cost is $75. Register at www.smhscs.org.
• Rise Volleyball holds a program between YMCA volleyball and club developmental. Rise is accepting registration for its fall session, which will run Mondays from Sept. 9 to Oct. 21. For girls in grades 3-4 sessions run 5-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. for girls grades 5-6. Cost is $110. Email Kimberley Garnhart at kimberleygarnhart@yahoo.com
• The Lab South in Monument is offering beach volleyball training every Monday and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Pay for the month or try a day. For more information call Michael Patton at 303-9616-4847. There is Sunday night indoor drop-in for $10 each 6-8 p.m.
HONOR ROLL
Golf
• Katherine Kachel, age 16, shot a hole-in-one on the par 3 16th hole at Mountain Shadows-Fort Carson on July 11. She used a 6-iron from 163 yards out. The shot was witnessed by her dad, Brian Kachel.