Baseball/softball

• Youth Summer Baseball: Colorado Springs Summer Baseball will be accepting On-line and Mail-in registrations for the 2023 summer baseball season starting March 1 to May 1. No boundaries, ages 9-15 are welcome. We provide a quality youth summer baseball program to Colorado Springs including Woodland Park, Fountain, Monument, Falcon and surrounding Front Range communities. For additional information visit our website at www.coloradospringssummerbaseball.com or contact Mark Telander @ 719-244-1518 /Jorge Lacayo 719-648-5171, or email us at coloradospringssummerbaseball@comcast.net ... Se Habla Espanol

• Umpires wanted, experienced and new. Great part-time job for anyone that loves softball or baseball. Perfect for high school softball/baseball players. We train new umpires, must be 15 y/o or older. No fees, free training for new and experienced umpires. Next clinic in March 2023. Please contact us at PikesPeakSportsOfficials@gmail.com for information.

• Free umpire clinics ... Pikes Peak Sports Officials will be hosting a Umpire Rules Review and Mechanics Clinic. It's a great opportunity for parents, high school baseball/softball players and anyone that would like to get involved with baseball/softball and at the same time make extra money. There will be two clinics ... a Little League Rules Clinic will be held March 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dbats, 8265 Jamboree Circle, Colorado Springs, 80920. And there will be a Umpire Mechanics clinic on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Field No. 6 at the El Pomar Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, 80906.

For more information email pikespeaksportsofficials@gmail.com or call 719-648-5171.

Fencing

• Learn to Fence — Ages 6 and up. Classes are available for children, teens and adults at Front Range Fencing Club. Students need only wear gym pants, gym shoes and a t-shirt. Class size is limited and usually fills early. Intermediate and advanced on-going classes and competitive lessons. See our website at: http://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/

To register for youth classes: https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/classes-for-children-1 To register for teen or adult classes: https://www.frontrangefencingclub.com/classes-for-adults. Classes meet at Chinook Trail Elementary School.

Golf

• Golf of Course. An independent men’s group that plays most Mondays, weather permitting. No money to join and open to all ages (most members are 60+) and all skill levels. Optional small-stakes skins game. For information, call 719-331-0025, ask for Steve.

Ping Pong

• Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club looking for players. Meets at Manitou Springs High School (401 El Monte Place in Manitou Springs) on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. All levels of players welcome. Email Scott Preiss at Scott@pingpongman.com.

Volleyball

• Girls skills camps — Grades 3-4 and 5-6. An “in between” program (between YMCA and Club Development). Mondays: March 20, April 3, 10, 17, 24 and May 1 and 8 at Prairie Hills Elementary School, 8025 Telegraph Dr. in Colorado Springs. Cost is $100. There are 24 spots available in each age group. Registrations until March 3. Email Kimberley Garnhart at kimberleygarnhart@yahoo.com.