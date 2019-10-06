If the Denver Broncos are to turn this lemon of a season into lemonade, the likes of Chris Harris Jr. and Emmanuel Sanders must improve their standing in the leadership department.
Too many vets are showing they are in it for themselves.
When talk turns to the defense’s struggles, Harris is quick to reference his own statistics: “I probably gave up the least amount of yards in the league, no touchdowns, probably two catches,” Harris said.
Problem is, no one cares here when the Broncos are 0-4.
Sanders throwing his helmet, and a fit, during a loss at Green Bay drew the ire of ex-Bronco Ryan Harris on Altitude Sports Radio. “He quit on his team,” Harris said.
Yikes.