It took another 27 picks since Washington took Dwayne Haskins before a quarterback went in the NFL draft.
Denver, pretty much searching for its guy since Peyton Manning retired, took Missouri's Drew Lock with the 42nd spot. Lock had been projected by some to wind up in the Mile High City, but in the opening round.
Broncos boss John Elway lured Manning to Denver as a free agent in 2012 and Peyton got them to two Super Bowls, winning one. But Elway pretty much has struck out with his choices at the key position since.
So Elway traded up with Cincinnati to get Lock.
Through a dozen picks in the second round, the themes were blockers (five) and defensive backs (four).
We've selected OL Dalton Risner from Kansas St and QB Drew Lock from Missouri in the second round.Dalton bring great versatility to our OL along w/toughness and attitude.Drew was a four-year starter in the SEC, and he's going to learn from Joe and compete for the backup role.— John Elway (@johnelway) April 27, 2019