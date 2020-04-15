Broncos receiver Spencer signs 1-year tender
Denver Broncos wide receiver/returner Diontae Spencer signed his one-year tender, according to the player’s agency, DEC Management, broncoswire.usatoday.comreported.
Because he only has one accrued year of experience in the NFL, Spencer became an exclusive rights free agent when his contract expired. As an ERFA, Spencer was not allowed to negotiate with other teams.
After receiving a one-year, league-minimum offer from Denver, Spencer’s options were to sign it or sit out the season. Signing the tender was a formality for the returner.