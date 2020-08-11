The Broncos officially added depth to their offensive line.
Denver signed right tackle Demar Dotson to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday, according to denverbroncos.com.
The Broncos brought Dotson, an 11-year veteran, in for a visit over the weekend.
Dotson was required to take multiple COVID-19 tests and a physical before he was officially able to sign.
A former starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dotson has started 54 total games over the last four seasons and 15 games in each of the last two years.
According to Pro Football Focus, Dotson ranked 25th in pass blocking and 15th in run blocking among tackles who played at least 800 snaps in 2019. He allowed just five sacks last season, according to PFF.
Dotson should provide depth along the right side of the offensive line, which took a hit last week when starter Ja’Wuan James announced he would opt out of the season. Elijah Wilkinson, who started 12 games at right tackle for the Broncos in 2019, appears to have the advantage to earn the starting right tackle position for Denver.
The Southern Mississippi product is a 6-foot-9, 315-pound player.