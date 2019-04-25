The Denver Broncos drafted tight end Noah Fant of Iowa with the 20th pick on Thursday night after they traded with Pittsburgh.
Fant caught 39 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season in 2018.
Denver dealt its 10th pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, acquiring this year's No. 20 and No. 52 selections and a 2020 third-round pick, according to ESPN. Pittsburgh selected Michigan linebacker Devin Bush at No. 10 in exchange.
Got ourselves an offensive weapon. 💪Excited to have you in orange & blue, @nrfant!#BroncosDraft pic.twitter.com/gJZwRnt3ww— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 26, 2019
Noah Fant is an incredibly gifted and athletic tight end. He’s got great speed and he can really stretch the field. We’re very fortunate to get him at 20. pic.twitter.com/tVOA6XXoFm— John Elway (@johnelway) April 26, 2019