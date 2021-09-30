ENGLEWOOD — For the fourth time in his career, Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month, announced Thursday.
Miller, 32, has been stellar in his 11th NFL season, despite coming off a season-ending ankle injury a year ago. Through three games, he's totaled four sacks and six tackles for loss — the most in the NFL.
"He's well-deserving of the reward," coach Vic Fangio said. "He's played really well and we're going to need him to continue to play really well. Really happy to see after him having the tough injury last year. And I think the guy's got a lot of years left."
For Miller, while some counted him out before the season because of his age and last year's injury, he's always felt he was going to be the same disruptive player. And he's not out to prove anyone wrong. He just wants to keep winning.
"I'm at peace, man," Miller said. "I just come in and do my stuff that I do every single day, stay off social media, stay off Twitter and I just come in and stay in my groove."
Muti feeling comfortable
Second-year guard Netane Muti may be relied on more heavily this Sunday than usual, with the Broncos possibly being down their two starting guards against the Ravens. Muti has only started two games in his career and has played in seven, but he said Thursday he's more than ready to start Sunday if needed.
"My first year, I didn't know anything," Muti said. "I feel more confident now in what I'm doing... I feel pretty good."
Moore preparing to play
The Broncos signed wide receiver David Moore Monday off the Raiders practice squad, in hopes of having him help replace KJ Hamler's production. Moore, who played four seasons with the Seahawks totaling 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in Seattle, has been working all week to try and play Sunday.
"So far, he's done a nice job coming out here learning the game," Broncos wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said. "I've spent a lot of time with him the last two days. It'll be nonstop up until the ball gets kicked off. Me and him will be attached at the hip. But he's doing a nice job. He's a mature kid, he's a pro, he's really learning and wants to be here, but yeah, we'll see how it goes."
Injury report
Both right guard Graham Glasgow and left guard Dalton Risner did not practice Thursday and remain questionable for Sunday's game.
"Possibly, but both of them are pretty experienced, so maybe not," said Fangio when asked if the two need to practice to play.
Muti and rookie Quinn Meinerz will replace Glasgow and Risner if they can't go.
Running back Mike Boone returned to practice Wednesday and again Thursday. His status for Sunday's game is still unclear, Fangio said.
"He did good," Fangio said. "It'll be interesting to see if he can put two days back-to-back. But he was pleased with it and he did good."