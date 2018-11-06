Voting machine glitches, long lines and misinformation were among the problems that voters faced at the polls on Tuesday.
The cause of the problems ran the gamut from human error to threatened violence to technological errors to Mother Nature as storms pummeled several states in the South.
The issues added more chaos to a bitterly fought election that will decide who controls the Senate, House and hundreds of down-ticket races.
Here’s what you should know about Election Day voting issues:
Long lines, 911 call
Long lines and malfunctioning machines marred voting in some precincts across the U.S. Some voters reported waiting up to three hours to vote, with some of the biggest problems in Georgia and New York.
In South Carolina, a woman said she called 911 after waiting outside her polling place for 45 minutes to get help because she’s disabled.
Not even Georgia’s state election boss was immune from voting problems.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who is also the state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, had an issue with his voter card when he went to cast his ballot, but it was fixed quickly. He walked by reporters and said: “Take 2.”
The Georgia governor’s race is one of the most closely watched in the country, due in part to an ongoing dispute over Kemp’s management of the election system. Kemp has resisted calls from former President Jimmy Carter and others for him to step down from overseeing the election that he is running in.
Racism and unrest
Voting was mostly peaceful across the country on Tuesday, but there were a few reported problems, including heated confrontations between poll workers and voters.
In Texas, a white poll worker was accused of bumping a black voter during an argument at a polling site and suggesting that the voter could better understand her if she’d worn “my blackface makeup.”
The Houston Chronicle reported the dispute began over a discrepancy with the voter’s address. The confrontation escalated, and witnesses confirmed to the newspaper that the worker said, “Maybe if I’d worn my blackface makeup today you could comprehend what I’m saying to you.”
The election judge at the site separated the two. The poll worker was cited for misdemeanor assault.
In Pennsylvania, a man was accused of threatening to shoot poll workers who told him he wasn’t registered to vote.
Melanie Ostrander, Washington County assistant elections director, said 48-year-old Christopher Thomas Queen, of Claysville, went to a polling place in South Franklin Township on Tuesday morning and became irate when he was told he wasn’t registered.
Voters misdirected
Election watchers say some voters are reporting being directed to wrong polling places by third-party election help websites such as TurboVote.
Sophia Hall, an attorney who was working at an election protection command center in Boston on Tuesday, says they received several such reports in Massachusetts and are aware of reports in other states.
Hall says they’ve also received reports of people being told they aren’t registered when they arrive at the polls even though they thought their registration had been confirmed by a third-party site, TurboVote, a tool created by Democracy Works that helps people register and sends voters email and text reminders about registration deadlines, upcoming elections and where to vote.
Machines malfunctioning
Forty-one states were using computerized voting machines that are more than a decade old. Forty-three states were using machines that are no longer manufactured, making them more difficult to service when they break down, according to New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice. Yet Congress has repeatedly balked at appropriating the more than $1 billion needed to upgrade to more reliable systems.
By Tuesday afternoon, the nonpartisan Election Protection hot line had received about 17,500 calls from voters experiencing problems at their polling places.
Media kept away
Media outlets were barred from taking photos or video Tuesday at a polling place in Kansas that has been at the center of controversy for weeks, and an embattled Republican congressman banned Iowa’s largest newspaper from covering his election night events.
In the only polling place in Dodge City, Kan., which is outside city limits and more than a mile from the nearest bus stop, reporters were allowed into the Expo Center polling place with notebooks only, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. Ford County Clerk Debbie Cox said letting the media take pictures and video would be too disruptive.