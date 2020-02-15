All the most meticulous details have been taken care of in this prestigious, Broadmoor Resort custom home. Offered at $1,325,000, the home is listed by the Becky Gloriod Partners.
There are mature trees gathering around you and your family’s exquisite new home, making you feel like you’ve embarked on a mountain retreat any random Tuesday. Be prepared to be wowed by this mountain modern classic, fabulously appointed with all the special touches you would have planned yourself if you had been the architect.
For example, all new light fixtures in the stunning great room with its vaulted pine 22-foot ceiling, surrounded by windows, include an amazing antlered chandelier. A massive stone fireplace and the soaring beauty of a wall of glass leading out to a covered main deck allow you to feel you’re vacationing at a five-star alpine lodge every day of the week.
The upscale kitchen with its spacious counter seating and casual dining area comes complete with a private deck to enjoy your coffee and watch the hummingbirds flit in your private, patio oasis. The custom slate floors, which are awash with subtle mountain colors, flow seamlessly into the kitchen and dining area from the main entrance hall. Throughout the home, the neutral colors will enable you to decorate as you wish without having to update anything in the color scheme before you move right in!
Incredible upgrades
Between the soaring pine ceilings; the glowing alder doors; new stucco coating; new gutters; many new windows; a brand new alarm system; three furnaces with zone heating; air conditioning; recently enhanced landscaping and sprinkler system; partially enclosed backyard with a courtyard effect wrought-iron-and-wall enclosure—you have found a rarity—a move-in ready, luxury getaway nestled in one of Colorado’s most storied and coveted neighborhoods.
You’ve wanted an entertaining-ready home for years—and this one fits the bill. Main level kitchen slab granite countertops give you plenty of room to whip up a gourmet meal—a center island with a gas range allows you the ease of a prep area right beside your top-of-the-line Kitchen Aid appliances. Your walk-in pantry is ready for Costco runs! This masterfully appointed kitchen also includes a trash compacter; combo wall oven and microwave; and a capacious refrigerator-freezer. Your welcoming, spacious dining room beneath an artful chandelier will become the center of many happy holiday gatherings as friends and family are bathed in Colorado sunshine from the floor-to-ceiling windows all around.
The adorable powder room is down a slate hallway from the kitchen as is a huge laundry room with a view, and plenty of counter space. Continue down the hall to your stunning home office, complete with warm wood floors, a wine fridge, and built-in bookcases. Head back to the kitchen and pass the door to an oversized, three-car garage, conveniently near the pantry and additional storage room.
Experience a private retreat
Ascend an open stairway overlooking the great room to enter a master suite with every amenity, including a walkout to the private deck, a large walk-in closet and a tiled, spacious 5-piece bath with a jetted tub and a walk-in shower with bench. The guest suite on the upper level also includes a walk-in closet and a full bath with slab granite counters and tile floors. If you have a little one, the guest suite could double as a nursery – the neutral colors throughout can be tailored to express any inhabitant’s every decorating whim. Remember, the loft up here can be used as a comfy living room, playroom, or a second office, as well.
Fabulous family room—sliders to a hot tub!
Head to the wonderfully airy family room on the lower level, with 9’ ceilings and an abundance of windows and light: The perfect spot to cheer on the Broncos or mix some beverages at your gorgeous tiled wet bar with refrigerator. Light a fire in the stone fireplace with gas logs to spend a cozy night in—or head out to the concrete patio with a newer hot tub nestled among winding flagstone walkways in a totally private, walled hillside escape. If you have a furry friend, they’re safe in this enclosure, a rarity in the neighborhood, thanks to strict rules about fencing—however the hot tub allows an easement to these stringent rules. So, you can slide the door open and feel completely safe letting your pup free. There’s a raised doggy shower in the garage, too! The lower level also has two guest suites with baths.
This modern masterpiece with mountain flair is new on the market this week and will not last long—call for an appointment today. 719-229-9777 beckygloriod.com