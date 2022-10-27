Knife attack kills 1, wounds four
MILAN (AP) — A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf Thursday and stabbed five people, killing one and wounding four others, including Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari, Italian authorities said.
Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack at a shopping center in Assago, a suburb of Milan, carabinieri said.
A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the news agency ANSA, which said three other victims were in serious condition. Another person was treated for shock but not hospitalized, police said.
Jury acquits man of neglect of adopted daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A jury acquitted a man of neglect charges Thursday after he was accused with his ex-wife of abandoning an adopted daughter.
The Tippecanoe Superior Court panel deliberated about two hours before finding Michael Barnett not guilty of three neglect charges and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent.
The daughter, Ukrainian immigrant Natalia Barnett, said her adoptive parents, before moving to Canada, abandoned her in a second-story Lafayette apartment in which she was unable to navigate the stairs and was without a walker or wheelchair or any knowledge of the city.