Texas A&M ousts rival Longhorns from CWS with 10-2 victory
Omaha, Neb.: Trevor Werner hit the tiebreaking single in a four-run second inning and No. 5 national seed Texas A&M broke a nine-game College World Series losing streak Sunday with a 10-2 victory over rival Texas, ending the Longhorns’ season.
The Aggies (43-19) spotted Texas (47-22) a two-run lead before taking control of the first CWS game between programs that had met 373 times since 1904.
Their first win in five Omaha appearances since 1993 moved Texas A&M to another elimination game Tuesday against the loser of the Sunday night game between Oklahoma and Notre Dame.
Hurkacz beats top-ranked Medvedev to win Halle Open
Halle, Germany: Hubert Hurkacz upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win the Halle Open and underline his credentials as a contender for Wimbledon two years running.
The big-serving Polish player needed just 63 minutes to beat Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 and win his first grass-court title — an achievement he said he was “super excited” about.
Hurkacz was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year and seems on form again after a Halle tournament run in which he also beat defending champion Ugo Humbert, U.S. Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime and the in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios.
Berrettini retains Queen’s title, looking good for Wimbledon
London: Matteo Berrettini looks in prime shape for another deep run at Wimbledon.
The second-seeded Italian retained his grass-court Queen’s Club title by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 in the final on Sunday. It backed up his title triumph in Stuttgart last week, which also was on grass.
Wimbledon starts June 27 and Berrettini is heading to the All England Club having won 20 of his last 21 matches on grass — his only loss coming against Novak Djokovic in four sets in last year’s Wimbledon final.