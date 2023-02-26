Ukrainians continue resist in fight against Russia

VUHLEDAR, Ukraine (AP) The town of Vuhledar has become one of the deadliest hot spots on the largely static front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces that stretches hundreds of kilometers (miles) in eastern Ukraine.

Its ruins have joined Bakhmut, Marinka and other cities and towns as evidence of a grinding and destructive war of attrition.They also have become symbols of Ukrainian resistance. In the rubble, civilians cling on, too.

A mother and her daughter have survived by collecting water from a drainpipe, exposing themselves to Russian artillery strikes. Marking the anniversary Sunday of Russia’s occupation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence his country would regain all its territory.

Ukraine's military said Sunday that Russian assaults in the east remain concentrated on Bakhmut and other objectives.

Russian forces include mercenaries of the notorious Wagner Group, a private military company that has recruited fighters from prisons and tossed them into combat, with high casualty rates. Its millionaire owner with longtime links to Putin, former convicted felon Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Saturday that his fighters had advanced into a settlement on Bakhmut's northern outskirts.

Millions may get boot from Medicaid program

WASHINGTON (AP) If you get health care coverage through Medicaid, you might be at risk of losing that coverage over the next year.

Roughly 84 million people are covered by the government-sponsored program that's grown by 20 million people since January 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, as states begin checking everyone’s eligibility for Medicaid for the first time in three years, as many as 14 million people could lose access to that coverage.

Many who'll no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage can turn to the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. Options may cost less than $10 a month.

But out-of-pocket expenses and co-pays are often higher. And it's not certain that people's current doctors will be covered.

That will vary depending on which state you live in; some states are moving faster than others to check eligibility. Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia are among the states that will begin removing ineligible Medicaid recipients as early as April.

Other states will start taking that step in May, June or July.

