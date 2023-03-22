Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand

PARK CITY, Utah • A radiologist showed X-rays and brain scans on Wednesday morning as attorneys for a man suing Gwyneth Paltrow tried to persuade the jury that a 2016 ski collision at an upscale Utah ski resort inflicted lasting damage.

“After his accident, he deteriorated abruptly. And many of the activities that he used to do, he stopped doing,” Dr. Wendell Gibby said of 76-year-old Terry Sanderson, the man suing Paltrow, in court in Park City.

Though Sanderson is a retired doctor who skis at posh resorts and frequently travels internationally, according to court filings, his attorneys tried to frame the celebrity trial as a David-versus-Goliath struggle.

Gibby said brain images suggested it was unlikely that Sanderson crashed into Paltrow. The head trauma was likely caused by a skier crashing into Sanderson, he said, and the lasting effects on Sanderson’s overall health were consistent with the severity of the collision. “The rib fractures certainly corroborate that there was enough force to cause a head injury,” Gibby added.

Another doctor and family members are also expected to testify on Wednesday in a trial about a 2016 ski crash between Paltrow and Sanderson, who claims her recklessness left him with lasting injuries and brain damage. After a judge threw out Sanderson’s earlier $3.1 million lawsuit and ruled that he wasn’t entitled to punitive damages, Sanderson amended his claims and now alleges damages of “more than $300,000.”

Strike highlights paltry U.S. school worker pay

SAN FRANCISCO • Bus drivers shuttle America’s children to schools where cafeteria workers feed them and teacher aides assist students who need the most help.

And their pay is notoriously low. School support staffers earn, on average, about $25,000 a year in Los Angeles, barely enough to get by in one of the most expensive cities in America.

The pay is a driving factor behind a three-day strike that has shut down the entire Los Angeles school system and put a spotlight on the paltry pay of support staff that serves as the backbone of schools nationwide.

Even outside pricey California, the school gigs often don’t pay enough to live on.

Arthur Anderson, a school worker in Virginia, says it’s a shame it took a walkout to draw attention to the longstanding problem, but he hopes it helps.

“People are so frustrated. We all are,” said Anderson, a teacher’s assistant in the Chesapeake Public School System where he has worked for 30 years and makes $32,000.

The strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District that started Monday has been led by the teachers’ assistants, custodians and other support staff who are among the district’s lowest-paid workers. They’re demanding better wages and increased staffing. Teachers joined the picket lines, in a show of solidarity that forced the district to close schools in the nation’s second-largest district that serves a half million students.

Denver Gazette Wire SERVICES