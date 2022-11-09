Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched from the western town of Sukchon, north of the capital, Pyongyang, and flew across the country toward waters off the North's eastern coast.
The South Korean and Japanese militaries assessed that the missile flew about 155 to 180 miles at a maximum altitude of 18 to 30 miles. The relatively low trajectory seemed to align with the flight characteristics of some of North Korea’s newer short-range weapons designed to evade missile defenses.
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile landed in waters outside of the country’s exclusive economic zone. He said North Korea’s intensifying testing activity was “significantly heightening” regional tensions and that Japan lodged a protest with the North through their embassies in Beijing.
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said its nuclear envoy, Kim Gunn, held separate telephone calls with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts to discuss trilateral cooperation to counter North Korea’s increasing weapons tests and growing nuclear threat. South Korean officials say the North could attempt to further raise pressure by conducting its first nuclear test since 2017 in coming weeks.
The launch came after North Korea fired dozens of missiles last week in an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the United States and South Korea that the North described as an invasion rehearsal.
Pakistan PM seeks compensation caused by floods
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister repeated calls for compensation for the unprecedented destruction caused to the country by this summer's flooding, saying debt relief could be a mechanism for doing so.
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told The Associated Press on Wednesday at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt that the world is unequipped to deal with weather-related disasters of this scale and urged countries to find ways to address the issue.
“There’s no pot of gold sitting anywhere or no financial international mechanism really available to deal with the tragedy of this scale,” he said.
His comment comes as Pakistan races against time to arrange tents, food and other supplies for the flood victims ahead of winter just weeks away. Climate-induced flooding killed 1,739 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and caused around $40 billion in damages, according to the World Bank.
WIRES SERVICES