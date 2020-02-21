Snow buries UCCS baseball for Sunday
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will get a three-game home stand done in two days thanks to snow in the forecast.
A Sunday storm is expected to bring snow to much of the Pikes Peak region, the National Weather Service predicts. So, a baseball game between UCCS and Northwest Missouri State will get sandwiched in Saturday, with a double-header in Mountain Lion Park
UCCS said the games will start at 11 a.m. Saturday on the campus, with a second match set for 2 p.m.
The Mountain Lions won the first of the three Friday with an offensive explosion. UCCS scored 11 runs on 15 hits for an 11-8 victory.
Boxing: Fury, Wilder jaw ahead of bout
LAS VEGAS • Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder made one last appearance Friday before their big heavyweight title fight, weighing in and taunting each other before a raucous crowd at the MGM Grand arena.
Wilder weighed 231 pounds, the heaviest of his career, for his 11th title defense. Fury, meanwhile, tipped the scales at 273 pounds, just 3 pounds short of his heaviest ever, too, for Saturday night’s rematch.
The fighters jawed at each other from a distance after getting on the scales in the arena. Nevada boxing officials ruled they would not have a faceoff after pushing each other at the final press conference on Wednesday.
Thousands of fans, most of them supporting Fury, jammed the arena, waiting for several hours for the fighters to make their brief appearance on the scales. Though separated, the two fighters jawed at each other, much like they did at the press conference promoting the pay-per-view bout.
Frenchman wins with home court advantage
MARSEILLE, France • Daniil Medvedev still can’t find a way to beat Gilles Simon, losing 6-4, 6-0 in the Open 13 quarterfinals on Friday for a third loss in three matches against the French veteran.
The U.S. Open runner-up and top seed in Marseille dropped his serve five times against the 35-year-old Simon, after breaking him in the first game.
Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the semifinals by beating Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-3 in their first meeting. The second-seeded Tsitsipas did not face a break point and broke his Canadian opponent’s serve three times.
The big-hitting Greek next plays Alexander Bublik, who secured a career highlight upset win over fourth-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
The Kazakh player, trailing 4-4, 0-40 in the first set, reached only his third semifinal at this level.
He lost both of his career finals last year.
It was the first time three Canadians reached the last eight of an ATP Tour event since 1990.
Soccer player hired, but parents fired
TIRANA, Albania • The Kosovo Football Federation has complained local authorities in an ethnic Serb commune fired the parents of a footballer who agreed to play for the Kosovo Under-19s, in symptom of ongoing Balkan strife.
Ilija Ivic, aged 17, an ethnic Serb resident in the Gracanica commune which is mostly populated by ethnic Serbs and was 6 miles from the capital Pristina, was selected by coach Ramiz Krasniqi for the national youth team.
Ivic plays with KF Flamurtari club.
The federation said after Ivic agreed to play for the national under-19s, his parents working at the commune were fired.
The federation called on Kosovo authorities, as well as UEFA and FIFA, to react and stop such “discriminating attempts” which were “a clear intervention of politics into sport.”
Kosovo joined UEFA and FIFA in 2016.
Serbia does not accept Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.