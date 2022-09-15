Doc accused of injecting drugs in IV bags, causing death
DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas anesthesiologist was arrested on charges alleging that he injected nerve-blocking agents and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluids at the surgical center where he works, which led to the death of a co-worker and caused cardiac emergencies for several patients, authorities announced Thursday.
Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. was arrested Wednesday on a criminal complaint alleging that he tampered with a consumer product causing death and intentional drug adulteration, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office for the northern district of Texas. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.
Ortiz, 59, remained in the Dallas County jail without bond on Thursday. Records don't list an attorney for him.
Training exercise explosion causes injures
PHILADELPHIA — The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a Thursday morning explosion that took place during a law enforcement training exercise at SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township, Montgomery County.
The FBI didn’t immediately say how many were injured when a live training device unexpectedly detonated but bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and FBI Philadelphia were among those sent to area hospitals.
The number of those injured and their conditions were not immediately made known by federal investigators, but a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson confirmed at least one of the agency’s members sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fiona, the hurricane season’s sixth named storm, formed Wednesday night east of the Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said.
In a special advisory issued shortly before 8 p.m. MDT, the NHC said that satellite data showed Tropical Depression 7 had strengthen to the point it was upgraded to Tropical Storm Fiona. It is not yet known if the tropical storm would have any impact to Florida or the mainland United States.
The storm was located about 645 miles east of the Leeward Island and moving west at 14 mph.
WIRE SERVICES