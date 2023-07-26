Ohio police officer fired over releasing his dog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer in rural Ohio was fired Wednesday after he released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver despite state troopers telling him to hold the K9 back.

The Circleville Police Department said Ryan Speakman “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers” and his termination is “effective immediately.” His firing comes a day after the department said he was on paid administrative leave, which is standard during use-of-force investigations.

The town's civilian police review board has found Speakman didn’t violate department policy when he deployed the dog, Wednesday’s police statement said, adding that the review board doesn't have the authority to recommend discipline.

Wildfires continue to cause havoc in Greece

RHODES, Greece (AP) — Deadly fires raging in Greece and other European countries advanced on Wednesday, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves during a third successive wave of extreme temperatures.

The summer wildfires have struck countries across the region, prompting the European Union to expand its support, sending two Spanish firefighting planes to Tunisia after wildfires in neighboring Algeria left at least 34 people dead in recent days.

Spacey acquitted of sexual assault

LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey charmed the jury in his sexual assault trial with humor, humility and emotion as he dropped names of fellow stars and stories from his once-celebrated career while his lawyer called his accusers liars and said the Oscar winner was the real victim.

Spacey was acquitted of sexual assault Wednesday after his star turn as a witness in his own defense spared him a possible prison term and gave him a shot at a career comeback.

Israel: High court to hear legal challenges

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's highest court said Wednesday it will hear legal challenges to a divisive new law that weakens its power, putting the country's top justices in the position of defending their own independence and escalating a political crisis that has unleashed the country's biggest protests in history.

