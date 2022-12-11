Holdener beats Shiffrin in slalom
sestriere, italy • Wendy Holdener had a lengthy wait for her first slalom victory. The Swiss skier made it two out of two on Sunday.
Holdener improved on her second position after the opening run to triumph in Sestriere, finishing 0.47 seconds ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States.
The 29-year-old Holdener was the surprise joint winner in Killington, Vermont, last month along with Anna Swenn Larsson. It was Holdener’s first slalom victory after finishing in the top three 30 times.
Germany wins luge doubles
whistler, british columbia • Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany had the fastest time in both heats winning a World Cup luge men’s doubles race Saturday.
Germany also got silver, with Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt placing second.
Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander were eighth for the U.S.
In the women’s doubles race, Andrea Vötter and Marion Oberhofer of Italy rallied in the second heat to narrowly beat the Austrian team of Selina Egle and Lara Kipp.
Strydom gets 1st European win
malelane, south africa • Ockie Strydom claimed his first European Tour title with a two-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa on Sunday.
Strydom made four birdies in his first five holes after the turn to seize the lead and he finished with a 3-under 69 for 18 under par overall at Leopard Creek Country Club.
The 37-year-old South African won from Spain’s Adrian Otaegui, who closed with a 68. England’s Laurie Canter was third, another stroke behind, after a superb final-round 64.
Theegala, Hoge win Shootout
Naples, Fla. • Sahith Theegala made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday as he and Tom Hoge closed with a 10-under 62 in fourballs and became the first rookie team to win the QBE Shootout in 11 years.
Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman each missed birdie putts from about 12 feet at Tiburon Golf Club that would have forced a playoff. They had a 65.
Theegala was coming off a strong PGA Tour rookie season in which he reached the Tour Championship and twice had chances to win.