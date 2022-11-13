Slovenia elects first woman president in a runoff vote
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Liberal rights advocate Natasa Pirc Musar won a runoff Sunday to become Slovenia's first female head of state, and said she will seek to bridge the deep left-right divide in the Alpine nation of 2 million.
With nearly all of the votes counted in the small European Union nation, Pirc Musar led Slovenia's conservative former Foreign Minister Anze Logar by 54% to 46%. Her victory boosts the country's liberal bloc following the center-left coalition victory in Slovenia’s parliamentary election in April.
“My first task will be to open a dialogue among all Slovenians,” she said as her election team celebrated. “In the democratic election, Slovenians have shown what kind of a country they want.”
“All my life I’ve advocated the same values: democracy, human rights, tolerance. It’s time to stop dealing with the past. Many things have to be done in the future,” she declared.
Logar conceded defeat, saying he hopes Pirc Musar “will carry out all the promises” that she made during the campaign.
Pirc Musar, 54, will be the first woman to serve as president since Slovenia became independent amid the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1991. A prominent lawyer, Pirc Musar had represented former first lady Melania Trump in copyright and other cases in her native Slovenia.
White House to host its 19th wedding
WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will be heard at the White House very soon. Again.
Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.
It will be the first wedding with a president's granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association.
A mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school. The couple lives in Washington.
Nine of the 18 documented White House weddings were for a president’s daughter — most recently Richard Nixon’s daughter, Tricia, in 1971, and Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter, Lynda, in 1967.
But nieces, a grandniece, a son and first ladies' siblings have also gotten married there. One president, Grover Cleveland, tied the knot there, too, while in office.
First lady Jill Biden said she's excited to see her granddaughter "planning her wedding, making her choices, becoming, you know, just coming into her own, and she’s just so beautiful.”
