Sharks hire David Quinn as new head coach
SAN JOSE, Calif. • The San Jose Sharks have hired former New York Rangers coach David Quinn as their new head coach.
The Sharks announced Tuesday that Quinn would replace the fired Bob Boughner as the Sharks overhaul their management and coaching team.
“His previous NHL head coaching experience is valuable to us and he implements a system that will fit with our philosophy of being a hard team to play against,” general manager Mike Grier said.
The 55-year-old Quinn coached the Rangers for three seasons from 2018-21, posting a 96-87-25 record.
Russian expert at Griner’s trial discusses medical cannabis
KHIMKI, Russia • The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court focused Tuesday on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use.
Griner acknowledged in court earlier this month that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport. But she contends she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing.
“We are not arguing that Brittney took it here as a medicine. We are still saying that she involuntarily brought it here because she was in a rush,” defense attorney Alexander Boykov said after the hearing.
Another member of Griner’s defense team previously submitted a U.S. doctor’s letter recommending Griner use medical cannabis to treat pain. During Tuesday’s court session, a Russian neuropsychologist testified about worldwide use of medicinal cannabis.
Grinerpleaded guilty to drug possession charges at the second hearing of her trial, which started July 1. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.
Some rugby league players in Australia refuse pride jersey
SYDNEY • Seven Manly Sea Eagles players have withdrawn from a National Rugby League match in Australia because they’re unwilling to wear their club’s inclusion jersey.
The jersey has rainbow stripes and a rainbow collar — in place of the regular white sections — to support LGBTQ inclusion in sports, and the club plans to use it for one game against Sydney Roosters.
Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler on Tuesday said seven players advised club officials that wearing the pride jersey conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs.
“The players will not play on Thursday and we accept their decision,” Hasler said. NRL squads contain 13 starting players and four on the interchange bench for each game.