Adrián
Diz Pe
Switchbacks sign defender
For the second time in as many days, Switchbacks FC added a Caribbean player with United Soccer League and international experience when the club announced Adrián Arturo Diz Pe as the newest member of the 2020 roster Friday.
Diz Pe, a 6-foot-4 defender from Cuba, comes to Colorado Springs after spending the last two seasons with Portland Timbers 2 where, in 2018, he was teammates with Jamaican midfielder Andre Lewis, who signed with Switchbacks FC on Thursday.
“Thank you for the opportunity to defend the shirt and to thank the technical staff,” said Diz Pe. “I feel very excited to work hard and get the best results in this 2020 season.” ... An Englishman who roots for Manchester City got a fibe year ban banned on Friday after pleading guilty to using racist language toward one of his team’s players.
UFC fighter decries doping ban
Mixed martial arts fighter Jessica Penne took to social media Friday claiming that the U.S. Anti-doping Agency in Colorado Springs “effectively bullied me into retirement.”
USADA responded with a news release: “Given Jessica Penne’s public statement, we can confirm her positive test for stanozolol. However, there are many factual inaccuracies and unfounded allegations in her statement, including that she has been forced out of UFC.”
Penne, who lost a fight for the UFC crown in 2015, was suspended from fighting after a drug test in 2017. She was allowed back in the sport in October and had her next fight set for Feb .17. The anti-doping agency said it expects her to contest the latest allegation that she used a synthetic steroid.
“She has exercised her right to contest her case before an independent arbitrator, per a request USADA received after she released her public statement,” the agency said. “Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all athletes have the right to present the facts and circumstances during a full evidentiary hearing. We look forward to the opportunity to present the facts and evidence through this process.”
Spain wooing winter games
Lausanne, Switzerland: There are already three possible bidders to host the Winter Olympics in the future, the IOC said Friday.
Previous Winter Games hosts Salt Lake City and Sapporo have been joined by 1992 Summer Games host Barcelona, where temperatures rarely drop below 7 degrees Celsius (45 degrees Fahrenheit) in February.
A Pyrenees-Barcelona bid would spread events across the mountain region, including Andorra, and outside the area to find sliding and ski jumping venues.
The contenders have been in talks about hosting a Winter Games in 2030, 2034 or even 2038, said Octavian Morariu, the IOC member heading a new panel that seeks future candidates.