McDonald’s offering harassment training
McDonald’s is introducing a new training program for its U.S. employees after dozens of workers complained of sexual harassment.
The Chicago-based company says its 2,000 U.S. franchisees have committed to provide the training to 850,000 employees. The online and in-person training will begin in October.
—
Tourist spending slump hurts Tiffany’s
NEW YORK • Tiffany & Co.’s second quarter profits and sales fell as the jewelry chain grappled with continued weak spending by international tourists.
However, the company stuck with its full-year forecast despite amid so much uncertainty.
Tiffany said this year that holiday sales were hurt by a drop in spending by Chinese tourists and other international visitors, and that trend has continued through the first half.
—
Airline targeted in Hong Kong protest
HONG KONG • Trade union members in Hong Kong rallied Wednesday against the city’s flagship Cathay Pacific Airways, which has fired several employees in the past two weeks after coming under pressure from China over their links to pro-democracy protests.
Cathay’s situation encapsulates the very fears that sparked the protests — that China is encroaching on the freedoms and separate legal system that Hong Kong maintains under a “one country, two systems” framework.
—
Germany to cushion country’s coal exit
BERLIN • Germany’s Cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to spend up to $44.4 billion by 2038 to cushion the impact of abandoning coal on mining regions. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said funds will start flowing once parliament has passed separate legislation setting out the dates and terms of Germany’s exit from coal, likely in the coming months.
The money will be used to finance projects such as expanding broadband access and transport infrastructure, and locating research institutes and federal authorities in the affected regions.
