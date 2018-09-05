What would summertime be in northern Colorado Springs without the annual Briarfest event? The event, sponsored by St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church and now in its fifth year, brings carnival-style entertainment to Briargate Friday through Sunday at the church grounds, 8755 Scarborough Drive.
The family-friendly festival boasts free admission and will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday and go throughout the weekend. Visitors can enjoy activities like carnival rides; classic festival games like a bean bag toss, a duck pond, fish bowls and more; live musical entertainment provided throughout the weekend by local bands Kõpesetic, Wirewood Station, Mixtape, Sofakillers and the Swing City Express featuring Rex Matzke; a plethora of food trucks offering mouth-watering eats; and a wine tasting and beer tent for those 21 and over.
Briarfest Marketplace will also feature local artisans offering handmade items and businesses providing information and merchandise.
“Our best hope is that families come out to this event and enjoy themselves,” said Briarfest chairperson Karen Schoewe, a parishioner at St. Gabriel’s Church who has been an event committee member since years before the inaugural Briarfest event in 2013.
The event was planned for two years before it was introduced to the community, borne out of a need for such community-based activities in the area, Schoewe said.
“Community means much more than just geographical location. The most basic understanding of a community lies in fellowship and relationships which foster the common good. Those who live in the Briargate and northern Powers regions have long needed a celebration which we can call our own,” the event website reads.
“A lot of us (at St. Gabriel’s Church) are from the Midwest. We’re transplants. ... Festivals like this are big out there,” said Schoewe, who has lived in Colorado Springs, including the Briargate area, for 24 years. “Years ago in Colorado Springs, there used to be a lot of activities in this area, but they moved downtown. Our motto is ‘Unity in Community,’ so we wanted to bring in the entire community to a fun, entertaining, family-friendly event.”
Jeanne Guischard, a 15-year member of the St. Gabriel Catholic Church and a Briarfest volunteer since its inception, said the festival includes “something for everyone in the family.”
“This is unity and community at its best. Briarfest brings together neighbors, local businesses, schools and faith communities in a way that highlights and promotes our identity as a thriving, growing and family-friendly community.”
Guischard is this year’s sponsor of the wine tasting event scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights.
St. Gabriel’s has also teamed up with Mercy’s Gate to host a food drive through Friday and the Walk to End Hunger Saturday at 9 a.m. Mercy’s Gate, a nonprofit agency, serves the physical, financial, emotional and spiritual needs of the residents of northeastern Colorado Springs.
Admission to the event is free, but partial proceeds from the event’s fundraising efforts will benefit the Marian House Soup Kitchen and St. Gabriel’s.
“It is a lot of work, but when those rides start to go up, and the lights start to go up, you see that it really is bringing a community together. People of all ages, backgrounds, religious beliefs — they can enjoy it. We continue to have a great turnout with happy crowds and we keep it growing,” Schoewe said.
For a detailed schedule of events, a full list of activities, and to register for the Walk to End Hunger, visit briarfest.com.