DALLAS • Researchers once believed that a person’s IQ was a fixed number that couldn’t be adjusted over a lifespan. But the past 20 years of neuroscience research have revealed that the brain is one of the most changeable parts of the body, according to Dr. Sandra Bond Chapman, founder and chief director of the University of Texas at Dallas’ Center for BrainHealth.

The center’s researchers conducted a national survey that found 95% of participants believed they could change their brain — but only 30% understood how to start. The findings have sparked a health revolution with the brain as its main focus.

And so the Center for BrainHealth has launched “BrainHealth Week,” which runs Feb. 20-24, as a way to inspire a conversation about brain health.

“The brain has always been seen as this black box of fixed potential — you either have it or you don’t,” Dr. Chapman said. “We know that’s far from true.”

The free week of activities will feature both in-person and virtual events with themes like growth, clarity, connectedness, balance and impact. BrainHealth Week was created for families, communities and policy makers to understand that the future depends on brain skills, Dr. Chapman said.

Neuroscience research suggests that practicing healthier brain habits can reduce the impact of brain-related diseases — and improve memory and intellectual functions.

Early age

Researchers say that it’s never too early or too late to consider your brain health.

The beginning of BrainHealth Week focuses on family engagement and mindfulness for children. By developing healthy brain habits — such as displaying acts of compassion, nurturing supportive relationships, and having an open mind — young people can reduce their chances of disease and even mental health disorders.

When you look in the mirror, it’s easy to notice physical changes to your body. But the brain is hidden and easy to forget about, especially for young people, said Dr. Julie Frantantoni, a research scientist at the Center for BrainHealth.

“You only sort of pay attention to [the brain] when it’s not working right,” Dr. Frantantoni said. “It’s not been until really the last couple decades that we’ve been able to image the brain, or know what it looks like or know that it can change.”

BrainHealth Week will also tackle the importance of human connection in brain health. Researchers at the center encourage everyone to show daily acts of kindness to seven people — two people you love, two people you don’t know, two people you don’t get along with, and then yourself.

People who develop healthy connections with themselves and those around them can see a difference in their brain health, said Maria Johnson, the director of youth and family innovations at Center for BrainHealth.

“It’s really about bringing community together,” Johnson said. “How can we use our brains to show up as our best, authentic self and then connect with other people so that we can feel a sense of family and community?”