Republican Mary Bradfield and Democrat Liz Rosenbaum are vying to represent southern El Paso County’s 21st House District, which includes Fountain, Fort Carson and Security-Widefield.
Bradfield got involved with politics after she retired as a teacher. Starting as a volunteer for the GOP, she has served as secretary and vice chairwoman of the El Paso County Republican Party.
“I had time and I enjoyed what I was doing and so I went ahead and took the next step,” Bradfield said.
Liz Rosenbaum, also a former teacher, got involved in politics when water contamination was found in the Widefield aquifer, which serves the Fountain Valley. She worked with elected officials and Fountain Valley Clean Water Coalition members to pass legislation to protect drinking water from perfluorinated compounds.
“I really want to take on this task of representing my community,” Rosenbaum said. “It would be an honor. And as I’ve been able to do over the last several years working with the water coalition in coming up with fair solutions, I’m going to apply that to representing everybody here.”
For Rosenbaum, that means ensuring access to clean drinking water.
“Instead of being reactive we are moving in the direction of prevention,” Rosenbaum said. “So it’s going to take a combined effort of litigation and very strong legislation to prevent any more contamination in this community.”
Rosenbaum plans to focus on supporting veterans, providing more pandemic relief to families and enhancing education by boosting teachers’ pay.
Bradfield said she wants to focus on creating long-term mental health care, especially for veterans, promoting public safety, particularly in schools, and finding answers to create affordable housing in the Fountain Valley area.
“I’m not ever going to say that I’m an expert on any of the three,” Bradfield said. “But an expert I don’t have to be, if I have a real passion and desire to improve the condition of the people in my district and across the state.”
Bradfield said she supports limited government.
“A lot of people seem to believe, in government, believe that one size fits all and the government knows best and I don’t think that’s always the case — frequently not.”