KOMBUCHA
GOLD: TRAILS END TAPROOM
3103 W Colorado Ave, 428-0080, trailsendtaproom.com
This pour-your-own beer house has 40 rotating taps and at least one of them is reserved for kombucha. You’ll be able to taste some booch there from Nektr Kombucha, which is based in Colorado Springs. Seasonal flavors include mango habanero, orange hopsicle and blackberry mint.
SILVER: RADIANTLY RAW
KOREAN
GOLD: KOREAN GARDEN
7715 Dublin Blvd., No. 170, 900-7858, koreangardennorth.com
Spicy bulgogi, kimchi jjigae and bibimbop are on the menu here. A weekly lunch special for $8.99 will likely fill you up. It includes an entrée with steamed rice, four side dishes and two yakimandu. Readers wrote: “Best there is around” and “Fantastic food at a great price! It’s amazing and their lunch specials are perfect portions and a great price.”
SILVER: HAPPY TIME
BRONZE: TONG TONG
LOCAL BEER
GOLD: BRISTOL BREWING CO.
1604 S. Cascade Ave., 633-2555, bristolbrewing.com
This brewery began in 1994, when Mike and Amanda Bristol started making their own beer. Located inside the former Ivywild School, Bristol serves flagship beers like Laughing Lab and Beehive as well as rotating seasonal brews. Voters said, “Great beer, great people!” and “Always a favorite!”
SILVER: GOAT PATCH BREWING CO.
BRONZE: PIKES PEAK BREWERY
LUNCH SPECIAL
GOLD: ARLENE'S BEANS
366 Second St., Unit D, Monument, arlenesbeans.com
Everything is made from scratch at this Mexican takeout joint. One reader said, “best around!” Others wrote: “Delicious!” and “excellent specials.”
SILVER: MARCO'S PIZZA
BRONZE: JARRITO LOCO
MARGARITA
GOLD: FUZZY'S TACO SHOP
3111 N. Chestnut St., 375-1851; 5915 Dublin Blvd., No. 100, 388-8226; 1375 Interquest Parkway, 598-2554, fuzzystacoshop.com
You need something to wash down all those chips and salsa. Fuzzy’s has lots of options for margaritas, including one made with Champagne. Comments about the frozen drinks included: “Huge margaritas at low prices! Great taste,” and “Such a fun selection,” and “Best margaritas in town!”
SILVER: THE LOOP
BRONZE: HACIENDA COLORADO
MEXICAN
GOLD: HACIENDA COLORADO
5246 N. Nevada Ave., 418-7999, haciendacolorado.com
With seven locations around the state, Hacienda Colorado serves “Mountain Mex” fare such as Pikes Peak Nachos and Front Range Fajitas. “Their tacos give me life,” wrote one voter. Another said, “So many great options!”
SILVER: EL TACO REY
BRONZE: CRYSTAL PARK CANTINA
MIDDLE EASTERN/GREEK
GOLD: JAKE & TELLY'S GREEK TAVERNA
2616 Colorado Ave., No. 24, 633-0406, jakeandtellys.com
This Old Colorado City eatery has been around since 1997, serving Greek recipes passed down from the owner’s family. Jake & Telly’s also hosts monthly wine dinners. One voter put it this way: “If you can't get to Greece…” Others wrote: “Fun atmosphere and delicious food,” and “We do not go to other Greek restaurants. Love the food and patio in good weather.”
SILVER: HEART OF JERUSALAM CAFÉ
BRONZE: CASPIAN CAFÉ
NEW RESTAURANT
GOLD: RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS
4530 Hilton Parkway, 548-4404; 7585 N. Academy Blvd., 593-1599; 5717 Barnes Road, 574-8576, raisingcanes.com
On opening day of the first Raising Cane’s location in 1996, the shop was so busy that it stayed open until 3:30 a.m. Cane’s chicken finger meals are still a hot item. There are more than 400 locations around the country and the third Colorado Springs location opened in February. Voters said: “So delicious!” and “Yummy, juicy, fresh.”
SIVLER: STREETCAR520
BRONZE: THE CHIPPY AUTHENTIC BRITISH FISH 'N' CHIPS
PANCAKES
GOLD: URBAN EGG A DAYTIME EATERY
Multiple locations, urbaneggeatery.com
The “pancake bliss” section of Urban Egg’s menu sure sounds sweet. Options include strawberry cheesecake, cinnamon swirl and blueberry streusel. Comments included: “Well made, light and fluffy. Perfect pancakes! Just smelling the cinnamon swirl pancakes is delicious!” and “When it comes to pancakes they really shine!”
SILVER: SNOOZE AN A.M. EATERY
BRONZE: BLACK BEAR DINER
PASTA
GOLD: PARAVICINI'S ITALIAN BISTRO
2802 Colorado Ave., 471-8200, paravicinis.com
A Best Of winner for more than 10 years in a row, Paravicini’s is again a go-to for Italian fare. The restaurant has a large covered patio for warmer days. Gazette readers had lots of good things to say: “Just a special place every time!” and “This place deserves a medal.”
SILVER: BIAGGI'S RISTORANTE ITALIANO
BRONZE: OLIVE GARDEN
PIZZA
GOLD: MOD PIZZA
Multiple locations, modpizza.com
This fast-casual pizza franchise lets you choose from more than 30 toppings to build a personal pie that’s ready in minutes. Voters piled on the comments, saying, “A huge variety if toppings for a very reasonable price! And they cook the pizza so darn fast!” and “Delicious and at a great price!”
SILVER: SLICE 420
BRONZE: LEON GESSI NEW YORK PIZZA
PIZZA DELIVERY
GOLD: DOMINO'S
Multiple locations, dominos.com
This chain has been making pizzas since 1960. And it has kept up with the times: You can track your pizza’s progress using Domino’s app. Readers said: “Great pizza delivered on time,” and “Still the best.”
SILVER: LOUIE’S PIZZA
BRONZE: MARCO'S PIZZA
POKE BOWL
GOLD: TOKYO JOE'S
Multiple locations, tokyojoes.com
Pick what you want in your poke bowl at Tokyo Joe’s, which also serves sushi, bento boxes and salad. Readers said: “Love all the options,” and “Like that I can pick my own stuff.”
SILVER: 503W
PRIME RIB
GOLD: MACKENZIE'S CHOPHOUSE
128 S. Tejon St., 635-3536, mackenzieschophouse.com
Located inside the Historic Alamo Building, this chophouse opened in 1997. “Perfectly done every time,” said one voter. Another wrote, “The chef prepares the best prime rib I have ever had!”
SILVER: TEXAS ROADHOUSE
BRONZE: PATTY JEWETT BAR & GRILL
PUB
GOLD: JACK QUINN'S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT
21 S. Tejon St., 385-0766, jackquinnspub.com
This downtown pub's menu includes Irish nachos and pretzel bites skewered with Guinness-infused bratwurst. Cozy up with a beer in one of the booths or at the long bar. Jack Quinn's often has live music and hosts a weekly running club. Readers said: "Always great Irish food and atmosphere!" and "Reminiscent of the pubs in Ireland" and "Drinks, food, service and music all make this the coziest pub in town."
SILVER: ABBY'S IRISH PUB
BRONZE: COLORADO MOUNTAIN BREWERY
RAMEN
GOLD: ROOSTER'S HOUSE OF RAMEN
323 N. Tejon St., 578-3031, cosramen.com
This downtown eatery sources ingredients from local farmers markets, when possible. The menu includes ramen bowls with pork belly, drunken noodles and orange chicken. Readers said: “Flavors that have depth and richness!” and “So many great choices.”
SILVER: RAMEN CHOPS NOODLE BAR
BRONZE: OKA RAMEN II
RESTAURANT AFTER MIDNIGHT
GOLD: THE RABBIT HOLE
101 N. Tejon St., 203-5072, rabbitholedinner.com
You can order from the full menu until 1:30 a.m. seven days a week. That means getting late-night fare such as bacon-wrapped rabbit meatloaf, truffled mac ‘n’ cheese and Colorado striped bass, plus cocktails, craft beer and wine. Readers wrote: “Crazy cool atmosphere and great food!” and “Never disappoint every time we go there.”
SILVER: IHOP
BRONZE: FAT SULLY'S NY PIZZA
RESTAURANT FOR A FIRST DATE
GOLD: MELTING POT
30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 385-0300, meltingpot.com
Have fun with fondue on a first date. Options at this downtown restaurant include creamy cheese fondue, salads, entrees and, of course, chocolate desserts. Readers said, “Interactive dining” and “Relaxed atmosphere and eating requires group participation.”
SILVER: COLORADO MOUNTAIN BREWERY
BRONZE: 503W
RESTAURANT FOR AN ANNIVERSARY
GOLD: MELTING POT
30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 385-0300, meltingpot.com
Gazette readers say this is also the spot to celebrate months or years with your special someone. One voter said, “Can be romantic and intimate. Never feel rushed.” Another wrote, “My husband bought the date night package for my birthday and it was wonderful! The two of us had a private table with roses and candles. The fondue is delicious!"
SILVER: THE PEPPERTREE
BRONZE: THE MONA LISA FONDUE RESTAURANT
RESTAURANT FOR KIDS
GOLD: CHICK-FIL-A
Multiple locations, chick-fil-a.com
The 4-year-old grandson of one Gazette readers asks for this chicken joint by name. “Likes the food and the playroom,” they said. For kids, the menu includes chicken nuggets (fried or grilled) with a choice of side (apple sauce, waffle fries or a fruit cup), drink and a “special surprise.” Another voter wrote: “They have everything kids like and the quality is good.”
SILVER: RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS AND BREWS
BRONZE: POOR RICHARD'S RESTAURANT
RESTAURANT SERVICE
GOLD: URBAN EGG, A DAYTIME EATERY
Multiple locations, urbaneggeatery.com
Gazette readers had lots of sunny-sided things to say about this place with four Colorado Springs locations. Voters wrote: “I feel like an old friend any time I come in,” and “Urban Egg always has cheerful servers who make the experience more enjoyable. Clearly someone cares about hiring and training.”
SILVER: BROADMOOR PENROSE ROOM
BRONZE: COLORADO MOUNTAIN BREWERY
RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW
GOLD: GARDEN OF THE GODS RESORT
3320 Mesa Road, 632-5541, gardenofthegodsresort.com
There’s more than good food to dig into here. Voters offered praise for the view of Garden of the Gods and beyond, saying, “Nothing else comes close. Quintessential Colorado Springs!” and “Quite possibly the best view in the city!”
SILVER: HACIENDA COLORADO
BRONZE: THE PEPPERTREE
RESTAURANT WITH BEST MILITARY DISCOUNT
GOLD: BIRD DOG BBQ
4153 Centennial Blvd., 268-6945; 5984 Stetson Hills Blvd., No. 200, 596-4900, birddogbbq.com
This Oklahoma-style barbecue spot always offers a 10 percent military discount as well as a 5 percent cash discount and senior discount. Readers said, “I appreciate the gesture and especially enjoy the food,” and “Genuinely appreciates military members and vets.”
SILVER: MARCO'S PIZZA
RIBS
GOLD: BIRD DOG BBQ
4153 Centennial Blvd., 268-6945; 5984 Stetson Hills Blvd., No. 200, 596-4900, birddogbbq.com
Serving Oklahoma-style barbecue here since 1994, Bird Dog believes “meat should taste mostly like meat.” That's why its pork spare ribs are smoked with oak. Comments included: “Juicy, tender ribs and the BBQ sauce is out of this world!” and “Excellent ribs. Never dry.”
SILVER: RUDY'S COUNTRY STORE AND BAR-B-Q
BRONZE: FRONT RANGE BBQ