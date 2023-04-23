ACTOR

GOLD: CARTER BLACK

The young thespian has bedazzled audiences. “One of the most talented actors I have seen,” said a voter. “He has potential to make it big.”

SILVER: JOSIAH ALAFAT

BRONZE: ETHAN BERGERON

ACTRESS

GOLD: SOPHIA PACKIAM

This young songbird is wowing audiences with her talent. “Having watched this young lady grow up on the local community theater stage and on her church worship team, she has an amazing voice and is an impeccable actress,” said one voter.

SILVER: OLIVIA NEWMAN

BRONZE: MADISON FALKENSTINE

ART CLASS

GOLD: PAINTING WITH A TWIST

Multiple locations, paintingwithatwist.com

After a long day it’s nice to have someone guide you step-by-step through painting a piece of art. People love it as a date night or a way to spend time with friends. “Have many wonderful memories there with my daughters and some pretty good paintings to constantly remind us,” said a voter.

SILVER: BEMIS SCHOOL OF ART AT THE COLORADO SPRINGS FINE ARTS CENTER AT COLORADO COLLEGE

BRONZE: COTTONWOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS

ARTIST

GOLD: AUDREY GRAY

audreygray.net

Every time Gray takes a road trip she brings a trowel and bags to collect dirt from road cuts and hillsides across the Southwest and coal from the Four Corners area. The former produces reds, pinks, ochres and greens; the latter becomes a deep black. She uses the materials to paint landscapes of the Pikes Peak region. “Beautiful work using materials direct from nature that have a soothing natural glow when hung on the wall,” a voter said.

SILVER: JOY ELDER

BRONZE: DAVID SIMPICH

CASINO

GOLD: WILDWOOD CASINO

119 Carbonate St., Cripple Creek, 719-244-9700, wildwoodcasino.net

Gamblers love trying their luck at the highest casino in the world — 9,593 feet above sea level. Loose slots and good vibes win every time. “Nice atmosphere and frequent wins happen here,” said a voter.

SILVER: BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO

BRONZE: THE BRASS ASS CASINO

COLORADO SPRINGS SPORTS MASCOT

GOLD: FALCON, AIR FORCE ACADEMY

Cadets have shown and flown falcons to crowds of fans since 1956. They train and handle their beloved birds and even get them to fly low over the heads of spectators. “Got to love the home team mascot — full of energy and will put a smile on your face every time,” said a voter.

SILVER: TOASTY, ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES

BRONZE: ZIGGY, COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FOOTBALL CLUB

COMMERCIAL GALLERY

GOLD: HUNTER-WOLFF GALLERY

2510 W. Colorado Ave., 719-520-9494, hunterwolffgallery.com

Owner and founder Sharon Wolff created the gallery to offer a diverse collection of museum-quality fine art for her customers. It worked. People love the selection, price range and unpretentious atmosphere. “I always find one-of-a-kind items here. The staff is helpful and always willing to contact the artist for me to get additional art work. ” said a voter.

SILVER: ACADEMY ART & FRAME COMPANY

BRONZE: KREUSER GALLERY

DANCE CLUB

GOLD: WHISKEY BARON DANCE HALL & SALOON

5781 N. Academy Blvd., 719-465-3806, thewhiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com

Go here when you want to live and dance the cowboy life. Check out the twice-weekly line dancing lessons and country music concerts. “This is definitely the best place in the springs for country dancing.” said a voter.

SILVER: COWBOYS

BRONZE: BLONDIE’S ULTRA LOUNGE

DANCE STUDIO FOR ADULTS

GOLD: TURNING POINTE DANCE

5540 Library Lane, 719-445-9497, turningpointeschoolofdance.com

This faith-based dance studio offers a variety of styles, including ballet, musical theater, tap and hip hop. People come for the welcoming community and stay for the knowledgeable teachers. “Amazing way to learn one of the best art forms and feel alive,” said a voter.

SILVER: J&J HIP HOP DANCE AND PERFORMING ARTS COMPANY

BRONZE (TIE): COLORADO BALLET SOCIETY, KEMPER DANCE ACADEMY

DANCE STUDIO FOR KIDS

GOLD: TURNING POINTE DANCE

5540 Library Lane, 719-445-9497, turningpointeschoolofdance.com

The faith-based studio not only trains kids as young as 2 in many styles of dance, it also helps them learn valuable life skills like confidence and how to be respectful. “From baby ballet classes to adult dance classes these teachers always serve and love at 100%,” said a voter.

SILVER: COLORADO BALLET SOCIETY

BRONZE: J&J HIP HOP DANCE AND PERFORMING ARTS COMPANY

DOWNTOWN EVENT

GOLD: FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS PARADE

On the first Saturdays in December many holiday lovers bundle up, fill their thermoses with hot chocolate, and make their way downtown for the annual parade on Tejon Street. “Great light parade. Fun for the family and definitely a kids’ winter wonderland,” said a voter.

SILVER: FOOD TRUCK TUESDAYS AT COLORADO SPRINGS PIONEERS MUSEUM

BRONZE: FIRST FRIDAY

FINE ARTS PHOTOGRAPHER

GOLD: ZACH VOGEL PHOTOGRAPHY

zachvogelphotography.com

This young photographer taught himself how to take pretty pictures by watching YouTube videos. He started in 2018 with wildlife, arthropods and arachnids, and moved into landscapes. “He has captured some of the most breathtaking scenic moments in and around Colorado Springs we’ve ever seen,” said a voter.

SILVER: MANDY PENN PHOTOGRAPHY

BRONZE: RAFAEL CALDERON PHOTOGRAPHY

GALLERY

GOLD: HUNTER-WOLFF GALLERY

2510 W. Colorado Ave., 719-520-9494, hunterwolffgallery.com

Art lovers head here for a variety of works and price ranges by a mix of artists. “Whenever I’m in Old Colorado City, my family and I always make sure to stop by and see the stunning and eclectic collection of paintings, sculpture, vessels, jewelry, pottery and functional art,” said a voter.

SILVER: KREUSER GALLERY

BRONZE: GALLERY 113

IMPROV GROUP

GOLD: OXYMORONS

719-428-5404, oxymoronscomedy.com

This five-person troupe is a family-friendly, Christ-following group that does improv games like those featured on the classic TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” “I love how clean their shows are. Proof you don’t need a filthy mouth to be funny,” said a voter.

SILVER: STICK HORSES IN PANTS

BRONZE: THE RIP

KARAOKE BAR

GOLD: THUNDER AND BUTTONS II

2415 W. Colorado Ave., 719-447-9888, thunderandbuttons.com

What do you do when your version of Prince’s “Purple Rain” needs to be shared outside of your shower or car? You bop on over to karaoke. Folks love it at this longtime Old Colorado City establishment where the mic stays hot Fridays and Saturdays for all the shower singers.

SILVER: DUBLIN HOUSE

BRONZE: LA BURLA BEE

LOCAL BAND

GOLD: SOFAKILLERS

facebook.com/sofakillers

If you want to sing and dance along to tunes you love, these are the guys to see. They play songs from most genres and decades and put on a good show to boot. “Wonderful rapport with audience. Great variety of songs. The band nails the sound of every cover song they play,” one voter said.

SILVER: WIREWOOD STATION

BRONZE: THE JASON WULF BAND

LOCAL FESTIVAL

GOLD: COLORADO SPRINGS LABOR DAY LIFT OFF

719-219-3333, coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com

Voters say this early morning event is worth waking up for. Watching the balloons take flight over Prospect Lake is an annual family tradition for many, as is returning in the evening for the Balloon Glow, when the grounded balloons are gorgeously lit up. “Beautiful from almost anywhere in the city,” said a voter. “Such a visual lift up for the soul,” said another.

SILVER: TERRITORY DAYS

BRONZE: BRIARFEST

LOCAL MUSICIAN

GOLD: MICHELLE EDWARDS

wirewood-station.com

The classically-trained fiddle player moved from Nashville to Monument more than a decade ago and founded the acoustic Americana band WireWood Station in 2012. “Isn’t she fantastic? Expert fiddle player and always with a smile,” said a voter.

SILVER: TIM GLENN

BRONZE: RYAN FLORES

MOVIE THEATER

GOLD: ROADHOUSE CINEMAS

3030 N. Nevada Ave., 719-627-8586, roadhousecinemas.com

Used to be you’d make two stops when you went out for dinner and a movie. At this theater you’ve got it all — dinner delivered to your seat, a flick and heated, reclining seats. Plus, you love the affordable tickets and special discount days. “You can go elsewhere to get stale popcorn and a movie, or go to RoadHouse and get a decent meal and a movie for the same price,” said a voter.

SILVER: CINEMARK CAREFREE CIRCLE AND IMAX

BRONZE: KIMBALL’S PEAK THREE THEATER

MUSEUM

GOLD: U.S. OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC MUSEUM

200 S. Sierra Madre St., 719-497-1234, usopm.org

Residents and tourists are big fans of the interactive displays and great stories about amazing athletes housed in a beautiful building. Of particular note are the collections of torches and medals. “Step in to a fun history lesson. This amazing building will take you through an Olympic journey. You will get to try your skills at what some of the Olympians do,” a voter said.

SILVER: COLORADO SPRINGS PIONEERS MUSEUM

BRONZE: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF WORLD WAR II AVIATION

MUSIC VENUE

GOLD: BOOT BARN HALL AT BOURBON BROTHERS

13071 Bass Pro Drive, 1-888-718-4253, bootbarnhall.com

This spot offers a panoply of concerts, including country music stars, dueling pianos, tribute bands and local and regional bands. Patrons love the view from the patio and say there doesn’t seem to be a bad seat in the house. “I love that I can go see a good, quality show/concert right here in Colorado Springs and it doesn’t cost too much,” said a voter.

SILVER: PIKES PEAK CENTER

BRONZE: STARGAZERS THEATRE & EVENT CENTER

MUSICAL

GOLD: “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” BY STARZ THEATER COMPANY

5540 Library Lane, 719-445-9497, starztheater.org

These kids know there’s no business like show business. Audiences praised their production of the Tony Award-winning musical, extolling the choreography, costumes and professionalism. “The best live production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ I’ve seen, rivaling Broadway, from the set, to the costumes, with fun choreography and a show-stealing Gaston,” said a voter.

SILVER: “MATILDA THE MUSICAL” BY ELEVATE PRODUCTIONS

BRONZE: “SEUSSICAL JR.” BY ACADEMY OF COMMUNITY THEATRE (ACT II)

NONPROFIT ARTS GROUP

GOLD: COLORADO SPRINGS YOUTH SYMPHONY

3113 Primrose Drive, 719-633-3901, csysa.com

Who knows, the next Yo-Yo Ma could be a 12-year-old playing with this nonprofit right now. The organization provides its 400 students with opportunities to grow musically and also develop leadership skills within its eight groups and Mozart String Project for beginners. “World class. Winner of prestigious awards Training ground for future musicians. Led by Maestro Gary Nicolson. Simply the best,” said one voter.

SILVER: COLORADO SPRINGS PHILHARMONIC

BRONZE: ACADEMY OF CHILDREN’S THEATRE (ACT)/ACADEMY OF COMMUNITY THEATRE (ACT II)

PLACE TO PLAY POOL

GOLD: PHANTOM CANYON BREWING CO.

2 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 719-635-2800, phantomcanyon.com

What pairs well with a good game of pool? An excellent beer selection, a pretty mountain view and tasty vittles. “Staff is so kind and always ready with a recommendation,” said a voter.

SILVER: COWBOYS

BRONZE: ANTIQUES POOL HALL

PLAY

GOLD: “TUCK EVERLASTING” BY ACADEMY OF COMMUNITY THEATRE (ACT II)

481 Windchime Place, 719-331-2434, actcolorado.net

The nonprofit theater brought dreams to reality for performers age 11 and older who got a chance to indulge their inner Broadway star. And audiences got a few memorable hours at the theater. “Such a gorgeous show, the sets and songs as well as the dances were entirely unique and beautiful. ACT did a wonderful job with this production,” said a voter.

SILVER: “ONE LAST THING TO SAY” BY GHOSTLIGHT ENSEMBLE

BRONZE: “THE REVOLUTIONISTS” BY SPRINGS ENSEMBLE THEATRE

RADIO PERSONALITY

GOLD: JOHNNY, CARAIGH AND GUY, MOUNTAIN COUNTRY

mymountaincountry.com

In-between the country tunes, the Monday through Friday DJs are all about keeping it local, with guests who talk about events and topics important to the Pikes Peak region. And tune in at 7:20 a.m. for the crew’s Impossible Question. “Johnny and Caraigh keep it entertaining and light-hearted. It’s a great way to start your day,” a voter said.

SILVER: ANDREW ROGERS, KRDO NEWSRADIO

BRONZE: WOODY POWERS AND BOBBY ADAN, 92.9 PEAK FM

RADIO STATION

GOLD: MOUNTAIN COUNTRY

mymountaincountry.com

Y’all like your country in these parts, and can appreciate this locally-owned station that plays the legends, Red Dirt and the current hits, all on the dial at 107.3 FM. “They don’t stick with the same old, same old music,” said a voter.

SILVER: 92.9 PEAK FM

BRONZE: X1039

THEATER COMPANY

GOLD: STARZ THEATER COMPANY

5540 Library Lane, starztheater.org

The Christian-based company offers musical theater production experience to ages 9 through high school. They do two big musicals every year and offer regular intensives on performance and audition techniques, as well as year-round training in dance, acting and voice. “Starz is the best resource for kids of all ages interested in learning and participating in theatrical performance,” said a voter.

SILVER: ACADEMY OF CHILDREN’S THEATRE (ACT) AND ACADEMY OF COMMUNITY THEATRE (ACT II)

BRONZE: SPRINGS ENSEMBLE THEATRE

EVENING NEWS ANCHOR

GOLD: HEATHER SKOLD, KRDO

krdo.com

The three-time regional Edward R. Murrow and three-time Emmy award-winning journalist has delivered the news to the Pikes Peak region since 2007 at KRDO. Viewers tune in for her professionalism, sincerity and compassion. “She is one of the few long-timers left in the news casts. I hope she will be there for a lot longer,” said a voter.

SILVER: ROB QUIRK, KOAA

BRONZE: DIANNE DERBY, KOAA

TV SPORTS PERSONALITY

GOLD: ROB NAMNOUN, KRDO

krdo.com

The award-winning sports director has been a KRDO staple for almost 25 years. Viewers call him must -watch TV due to his knowledgeable and enthusiastic sports casts. “Hilarious, entertaining and a joy to watch. I love sports because of Rob,” said a voter.

SILVER: JESSICA MENDOZA, KKTV

BRONZE: BRADEY KING, KOAA

TV WEATHER ANCHOR

GOLD: MATT MEISTER, FOX21

fox21news.com

The award-winning meteorologist not only provides accurate weather reports, but he’s practically a stand-up comedian doubling as a science teacher, according to voters. “I have learned so much from him over the years of following his reports,” one voter said. “He’s not only a skilled meteorologist, but a personality. He’s more like rock star status,” another said.

SILVER: BRIAN BLEDSOE, KKTV

BRONZE: MIKE DANIELS, KOAA