WASHINGTON (WE) The president of a union representing U.S. border agents said inaccurate claims by the media and the Biden administration about horse-mounted officers abusing illegal immigrants "boil (his) blood."
Brandon Judd, a border agent and president of the National Border Patrol Council, slammed the condemnation from the Biden administration over the tactics Border Patrol agents used to thwart Haitian migrants attempting to cross from Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, as the United States contends with record surges of migrants.
"There are very few things that will boil my blood as bad as the White House directly coming out and condemning an action before they know what happened," Judd said on the John Solomon Reports podcast . "Jen Psaki came out yesterday, and she condemned these actions when in reality, it is a legitimate law enforcement action. This was meant to protect the illegal aliens."
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House press secretary Jen Psaki condemned law enforcement efforts to prevent Haitian migrants from crossing into Del Rio this week.
"That is not what our policies and our training require ... We will not tolerate mistreatment," Mayorkas said .
Psaki described their defense of the southern border as "horrible to watch."
She said on Tuesday she did not "have the full context" of the horse-bound officers down at the southern border but added, "I can't imagine what context would make that appropriate."
A senior federal law enforcement told the Washington Examiner that officers seen in viral images online were performing a "twirl of the reins" to keep people back from the horse for their safety, and no one was whipped. The National Fraternal Order of Police also struck down any allegations of "whipping" on Monday.
For all you Twitter warriors out there: these are NOT whips. And no, Border Patrol agents are NOT "whipping" people.
They are REINS... Stay with us here, like a steering wheel is used to drive a car, the reins are used to “drive” the horse.