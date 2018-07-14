Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.