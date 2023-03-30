The task of keeping our national forests clean can be a boatload of work.

Just ask local nonprofit group Focus on the Forest — whose Tri-Lakes Chapter just removed an actual boat from the slopes of Mount Herman, just west of Monument on March 25.

"Our motto is always, one piece at a time," said one of the group's founding members, Eve Woody.

And while the Tri-Lakes chapter directors Jimmy Zelones and Tyson Reese are used to pulling abandoned cars and campers out of the woods — around 25 campers alone over the last couple years — a boat is reportedly a first for the group.

Zelones said he heard through a friend about the boat, left near a hiking area on Mount Herman, and spent a couple days to track it down. Once he knew the location inside Pike National Forest land, he reached out to his contact with the U.S. Forest Service for permission to do the extraction.

"We devised a plan to remove it, and had a very gracious friend of ours [Milo Crawford at The Unstuckables Off-road Recovery] who offered to tow it to Woodland Park, free of charge."

The boat will sit in an impound lot for a while, on the off-chance the owner claims it.

That almost never happens though, according to Zelones. One good reason for that is, in the words of Susan Davies from the Colorado Springs-based Trails and Open Space Coalition: "Dumping on National Forest land is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum fine of $500 or up to six months imprisonment."

And no, Davies reports that identifiable licensing information does not seem to have been left on the boat.

Staying the course

Zelones says the motivation to clean up and maintain the natural beauty of the Tri-Lakes area stems from childhood.

"We grew up here in Monument and we've always done this thing of cleaning up the campsites," he said.

For Zelones, growing up the son of a park ranger for Zion National Park, and being a Boy Scout, it's little surprise that after moving to the area in 1975 that he wouldn't grow up to appreciate the surrounding natural beauty. It was a similar story for Reese, who says he moved to the area in 1978.

Zelones says his motto, likely to be included on his tombstone, is that "God gave us this world to enjoy, not to destroy."

He recounts having enjoyed camping around Mount Herman as a youth, only to return to to the same area as a young man and finding that the entire area had been closed off to the public, after it had been turned into an illegal dumping site for construction debris.

"It was the most morbid sight I'd seen in my life," Zelones said.

Together with Reece, Zelones eventually found and started volunteering with the Woodland Park Focus on the Forest group, doing clean-up work "on both sides of the mountain," until eventually forming the nonprofit's second chapter.

Since then the organization has also branched out into graffiti removal, notably around Palmer Lake recreation area.

Wind in their sails

While both Woody and Zelones say the COVID-19 pandemic was a serious dampener to their volunteer efforts, they are hopeful for a great 2023. The organization is planning a revamp of their website according to Zelones, and both the Woodland Park and Tri-Lakes chapters have several clean-up activities already in the works for this year.

"It took a hit, with the Forest Service stopping their volunteer programs during the pandemic," Woody said. "But we've got spring plans."

"it's our volunteers and our donors that make this happen," said Zelones, saying the Tri-Lakes area alone has benefitted from hundreds of volunteers at a time, but that the core group of regulars numbers around 30-50.

More information about how to donate time or support to Focus on the Forest is available through its Facebook Pages for Above the Clouds for Woodland Park, and Trilakes for the Monument area.

The group's website is focusontheforest.org.