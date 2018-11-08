Bombardier tumbled as a diminished 2018 cash-flow forecast fueled doubts about Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare's progress in turning around the debt-laden maker of planes and trains.
The company will only be able to attain its target of breaking even on a cash-flow basis this year by including the proceeds from a $635 million land sale in Toronto. The previous forecast excluded those funds. Bellemare cited capital needs at the company's rail business for spoiling the cash-flow goal, which includes leeway of plus or minus $150 million.
"Investors won't like the big chop to cash-flow guide, which raises questions regarding management credibility and ability to complete a successful turnaround," Cai von Rumohr, an analyst at Cowen & Co., said Thursday in a note to clients.
The Canadian manufacturer is working off $9.5 billion in adjusted debt, which was largely incurred as it poured money into two aircraft-development programs plagued with delays and cost overruns. The Global 7500 private jet is set to debut next month, marking the end of the company's heavy investment cycle. Bombardier ceded control of the C Series passenger plane in July to Airbus, which renamed it the A220.
Bombardier's widely traded Class B shares plunged 13 percent to C$2.76 at 10:26 a.m. in Toronto for the biggest intraday decline in a year. Bombardier gained 5.3 percent this year through Wednesday, while the 5.6 percent advance of industrial companies on Canada's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index.
Bellemare also accelerated his push to streamline Bombardier by announcing 5,000 job cuts and the sale of the company's Q400 turboprop operation and a training business. The company will reap about $900 million from the asset sales and save about $250 million a year by 2021 from the employment reduction, which is the CEO's third since taking the reins in 2015. The cut represents more than 7 percent of the company's workforce.
Bombardier will sell its Q Series turboprop program and de Havilland trademark to a subsidiary of Canada's Longview Aviation Capital Corp., the parent company of Viking Air Ltd., which makes the Twin Otter propeller plane. CAE Inc. will buy Bombardier's business-jet flight and technical training activities.
Bellemare probably isn't done remaking Bombardier. The company said it will "explore strategic options" for its CRJ regional-jet program. The focus for now is on reducing cost and increasing volumes while optimizing aftermarket revenue for about 1,500 CRJs in service.
The moves hasten a future in which growth will revolve around private jets and trains. Together, those two businesses accounted for about 88 percent of third-quarter sales.
Bombardier's liquidity boost from the asset sales should bring the company closer to reacquiring a minority stake in its rail business from the Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter Spracklin said. The company is assessing buyback options for the stake, Bombardier Chief Financial Officer John Di Bert said on a conference call with analysts.