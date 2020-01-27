WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump’s lawyers struggled to keep their impeachment defense on track Monday, insisting Democrats had failed to prove their case while resisting escalating attempts to subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton.
Bolton, an establishment Republican, has become a key figure in the Democrats’ case to remove the president from office after reports that Bolton’s unreleased memoir makes the explosive claim that Trump told him that he was withholding military aid to Ukraine to force its government to announce an investigation into a political rival.
The unfolding allegations sent a shock through an impeachment trial that was momentous but largely predictable as it entered its second week. Somnolent senators, shifting in their chairs to stay awake during lengthy arguments, charged the corridors during breaks to argue anew whether Bolton should be called to testify.
The new questions provide another stark test of Republican fealty to Trump, who has demanded unyielding loyalty, as senators quietly debated behind closed doors whether witnesses would ultimately need to be called to testify.
But speaking one after another in the Senate well, Trump’s 10 lawyers all but ignored the debate raging elsewhere on Capitol Hill, instead insisting Democrats had failed to prove their case and no more evidence was needed.
“We do not deal with speculation, allegations,” said Jay Sekulow, one of the lead Trump lawyers.
Alan Dershowitz was the only Trump lawyer to even mention Bolton’s name. “Nothing in the Bolton revelations even if true rise to the level of an abuse of power or an impeachable offense.”
Democrats say Trump abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential opponent in this year’s election, while withholding nearly $400 million in security aid for Ukraine’s conflict with neighboring Russia. If Bolton is called as a witness, he could provide a firsthand account of the alleged connection between the two issues.
But on Monday, Trump’s lawyers continued to argue that Democrats had not provided any firsthand witnesses to Trump’s role. And in a nod to the president’s goal of tarnishing Biden, the legal team spent hours rehashing unproven allegations against the former vice president.
They accused Biden of forcing Ukraine to fire a prosecutor while his son Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company facing corruption allegations. Trump cited the allegations in a July 25 call with the newly elected Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
“All we are saying is that there was a basis to talk about this - to raise this issue,” said Pam Bondi, a member of Trump’s legal team.
As vice president, Biden was carrying out U.S. policy when he demanded the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor whose investigation of Burisma, the energy company, was said to be dormant. Both Bidens have denied any wrongdoing.
The Trump team’s focus on Biden served two purposes: distracting from Democratic allegations against Trump and providing an avenue for him to besmirch a politician he views as a potential challenger.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, made little secret politics were at play, noting that the Iowa caucuses, the first votes of the Democrats’ nominating contest, take place Monday.
“Maybe (the lawyers’ arguments) will influence some of those voters as well,” she told reporters.
With Republicans in firm control of the Senate, Trump’s acquittal appears all but assured. The major question is whether four Republicans will side with Democrats to subpoena Bolton and possibly other witnesses, and whether their potential testimony would serve to incriminate Trump or clear his name.
The news about Bolton’s unpublished manuscript threatened Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s efforts to choreograph a swift end to the trial and an acquittal before the president’s State of the Union on Feb. 4. Many of Trump’s most loyal allies were urging colleagues to wait out the storm in hopes that the pressure to call Bolton as a witness would die down.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters “it’s increasingly likely” there will be enough votes to subpoena Bolton.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, another key moderate, said reports of Bolton’s manuscript “strengthens the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.”
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, predicted 5 to 10 Republicans would join 47 Democrats to subpoena witnesses. “I don’t see how anybody at this point can say no.”
Unlike some who testified during House impeachment hearings, Bolton is a prominent Republican with government service dating to the Reagan administration. His hawkish views and sharp elbows in bureaucratic battles made him controversial, but he’s respected by many high-profile Republicans. His book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” is scheduled to be published March 17, his publisher said Monday.
Democrats now look to the former top Trump aide as a potential savior for their impeachment case.
“We want Bolton,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said during a break in the trial. Earlier, he condemned Trump’s efforts to suppress testimony and documents.
“We’re all staring a White House cover-up in the face,” Schumer said. If Senate Republicans decide against calling witnesses, he added, “they’re going to be part of the cover-up too.”
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., noted the irony of Democrats demanding to hear from a Republican they’ve demonized for decades.
“They have for 25 years undermined the credibility of John Bolton on item after item, in not trusting his judgment, his temperament.”
Bolton could have additional evidence in his possession as well.
“He is known to be a voracious note taker,” said a Democratic aide working on the impeachment trial, and may have a “contemporaneous account” of his conversations with Trump on Ukraine.
Several Republicans tried to downplay Bolton’s claims, saying they presented nothing new or weren’t to be automatically trusted.
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., criticized the media frenzy surrounding the trial. “I think everybody oughta pop a Zoloft, take their meds, and let’s wait and finish up.”
Trump repeatedly denied Bolton’s allegations, telling reporters at the White House that they were “false.”
“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens,” he tweeted. “In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.”
Kenneth W. Starr, who led the four-year independent counsel investigation that led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, warned that America had foolishly entered the “age of impeachment.”
“Instead of a once-in-a-century phenomenon,” Starr, now a member of Trump’s defense team, lamented from the Senate well, “presidential impeachment has become a weapon to be wielded against one’s political opponent.
“Like war, impeachment is hell. Or, at least, presidential impeachment is hell,” Starr said as he chronicled the history of the law and politics from President Nixon’s resignation to avoid threatened impeachment in 1974 to Clinton’s impeachment in 1998 and subsequent acquittal.
“Those of us who lived through the Clinton impeachment, including members of this body, full well understand that a presidential impeachment is tantamount to domestic war, but thankfully protected by our beloved First Amendment, a war of words and a war of ideas. But it’s filled with acrimony and it divides the country like nothing else,” he said.