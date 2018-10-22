Bolton, Russians talk about arms control agreements

MOSCOW • U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser met in Moscow with top Russian officials Monday, less than 48 hours after Trump declared he intended to pull the United States out of a 1987 nuclear weapons treaty.
National Security Adviser John Bolton and his Russian counterpart, Security Council chairman Nikolai Patrushev, discussed arms control agreements, Syria, Iran, North Korea and the fight against terrorism, according to the Security Council. During the talks, Patrushev emphasized the importance of maintaining the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the Security Council said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
Trump said that Russia violated the treaty that prohibits the U.S. and Russia from possessing, producing or test-flying ground-launched nuclear cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles.
He warned Saturday that the U.S. will begin developing such weapons unless Russia and China agree not to possess or develop them. China wasn’t a party to the pact that was signed in 1987 by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
“Russia has not adhered to the agreement,” Trump said Monday. “I’m terminating the agreement because they violated the agreement,”
In Monday’s talks with Bolton, Patrushev reaffirmed Russia’s “readiness for joint work to consider mutual complaints regarding the treaty’s implementation,” the Security Council said.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “still hopes that the two countries will engage to solve the disagreements,” U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday.
