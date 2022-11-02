RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signaled a willingess to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The president's defenders gathered in the rain outside the Eastern Military Command in Rio de Janeiro, one of the army’s eight regional headquarters, many of them raising clenched fists in the air as they brandished Brazil's green-yellow-and-blue flags and sang the national anthem. Some chanted, “Armed forces, save Brazil!” and “United, the people will never be defeated!”
Meanwhile, truck drivers who for days have maintained roadblocks across the country to protest Bolsonaro's defeat were still out in force, despite a Supreme Court order to dismantle them.
The protests came amid international recognition of da Silva's victory and a recommendation from the Brazilian Supreme Court that Bolsonaro accept the results of Sunday's election. Cabinet members, governors-elect and evangelical leaders who have been strident supporters of Bolsonaro are now offering overtures to the incoming leftist government.
The military has taken on an ample role under Bolsonaro, but has remained silent in the month since the first round of the election, a sign it is likely distancing itself from the ex-army captain, experts told The Associated Press.
“In a democracy, the armed forces do not have a say in the electoral process," said Eduardo Munhoz Svartman, president of the Brazilian Association for Defense Studies. “This silence is desirable.”
Bolsonaro lost to da Silva in a nail-biting contest, garnering 49.1% of the vote to da Silva's 50.9%. It was the tightest presidential race since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985, and marks the first time Bolsonaro has lost an election in his 34-year political career.