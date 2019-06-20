Bol Bol's long wait is finally over.
The 7-foot-2 Oregon freshman spent the entire first round in the green room before Miami ended his slide by picking him with the 44th overall pick.
But Bol isn't heading to South Beach. The Heat traded the rights to Bol to the Denver Nuggets.
We've made a move!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/YVBVARuByZ— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 21, 2019
The wait was a big fall for the son of late NBA player Manute Bol considering he was projected by some as a possible late lottery pick and spent a very long evening in the green room.
Adding another big man with a unique skill set in Bol Bol!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/8BtOdfmGhT— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 21, 2019
His selection drew loud cheers from the fans who stuck around to watch the second round, prompting Bol to say afterward: "It feels pretty good, I didn't know I had that many fans until right now."