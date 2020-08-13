CASTLE ROCK — A body found nearly three decades ago at a makeshift campsite between Woodland Park and Deckers is that of Rebecca Ann Redeker, a 20-year-old woman reported missing from the Colorado Springs area, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Douglas County investigators identified the remains during a 10 a.m. press conference, and asked anyone with more information to come forward.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $10,000 reward for info leading to an arrest.
"Over the years the case had been looked at several times to see if any new investigative tools may assist in identifying the remains," a sheriff's news release said. "In July, our cold case detective received information that finally led to the identification of the remains — a reported missing woman who spent most of her young life in and around Colorado Springs."
The woman's remains were recovered June 15, 1993, in the Pike National Forest, after someone found the body and alerted authorities. The news release didn't say if the cause of her death was determined, describing the case as a death investigation.
Investigators say they are seeking more information about the woman from anyone who may have known her.