A female body was found near a ski trail at Brainard Lake Recreation Area near Boulder Thursday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
Snowmobiles were used to recover the body, which was discovered by a passerby.
Authorities have not said how long the body had been there before it was discovered. The cause and manner of death have yet to be released, but authorities said foul play is not suspected at this time.
Brainard Lake Recreation Area is the most popular destination that is serviced by the Boulder Ranger District. It’s located within the Indian Peaks Wilderness, which spans 76,000 acres in north central Colorado.