A Blue Moon is coming this weekend. And it's not the craft beer nor Amazon's new spaceship, both of which have appropriated the name.
No, its just a full moon with a colorful nickname. And here's the scoop on where that name came from and what it means:
Most seasons have three full moons. But once in a while, a season — like spring of this year — will have four full moons. And it's the third of those four that's called a blue moon.
The actual moment the moon will be full is Saturday at 5:11 p.m. ET, according to Space.com.