Here’s a juicy tidbit for fans of WeldWerks Brewing Co.
The 4-year-old Greeley brewery plans to break ground in early September on a new Colorado Springs project that will dramatically transform a former diner at 31st Street and West Colorado Avenue.
WeldWerks bought The Dive, at 3043 W. Pikes Peak Ave., in March as part of its first expansion beyond its home base north of Denver. The new Springs taproom originally was slated to open in July, but that timeline turned out to be too ambitious.
“It’s certainly in need of a lot of love and TLC, but we’re up for the challenge and see endless potential with this space,” said WeldWerks Operations Director Kristin Popcheff in a news release.
The vision for the space by Fort Collins-based designers, [au]workshop architects+urbanists, involves major renovations to the 110-year-old building, the creation of a dog-friendly outdoor beer garden and a two-story addition topped with a “treehouse-inspired” patio.
The renovations will be done with an eye to retaining the “cozy and funky character of Old Colorado City” but with a WeldWerks flair, co-founder and CEO Colin Jones said in the release.
“Anyone who has seen The Dive understands that it will be a full rehab, but we will be basically keeping the same structure with new skin,” Jones said. “We came up with some pretty out-there designs but ultimately, we elected to retain as much of the original structure as possible.”
WeldWerks won’t be brewed on-site, but the taproom will pour a range of beers made by the Greeley craft darling, which recently came in 12th in Zymurgy Magazine’s annual list of the nation’s top-ranked craft breweries. The company’s Juicy Bits New England-style IPA nabbed No. 9 among America’s Top Ranked Beers.
Details about the Springs’ WeldWerks, including an official name, haven’t been announced, but a tentative grand opening is planned for October.