Classroom doors will be able to be locked without keys starting in the fall at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, to potentially stop active shooters from entering.
Seven buildings are getting new door locks and other security upgrades, according to university spokesman Jared Verner.
The project started in December 2017 and will be completed by the time classes resume Aug. 20.
The project will cost approximately one-third less than the original budget of $65,000, Verner said
“Locks are not the ultimate solution to an active shooter, but it provides another line of defense for people to protect themselves,” UCCS Police Chief Marc Pino said in a news release.
“For someone looking to cause as much harm as quickly as possible, the simple act of a locked door can act as a deterrence to enter the room and inflict harm.”
The door locks are part of a larger effort for UCCS to address the threat of active shooters.
The UCCS Police Department, comprised of 17 sworn police officers and five campus security guards, is working with department chairs to plan active-shooter trainings and present information to students and employees.