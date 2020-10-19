America’s biggest beer fest may have been derailed In Real Life by the COVID-19 pandemic, but last weekend the 39th annual Great American Beer Festival took to the cloud, with a virtual, live-streamed awards ceremony that wrapped with new wall bling, and bragging rights, for two Colorado Springs breweries.
Red Leg Brewing Co. earned gold in the German-Style Altbier category for its Howitzer Amber Ale, a 5.8% ABV “ruby-copper colored beer” and flagship at the veteran-owned Forge Road brewery, which opened in 2013. Howitzer Amber was awarded a silver medal in the same category at last year’s GABF.
“It’s a tremendous honor to have the brewery win a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival 2020. It’s truly one of the highest awards that a brewery can receive and I’m so happy for our two brewers Brendan (Hall) and Troy (Johnson),” said Red Leg president and founder Todd Baldwin, whose new $8 million multi-use brewery complex is taking shape at 2323 Garden of the Gods Road. “They work tirelessly and with little fanfare to produce gold medal-winning beer all year round. We are once again proud to be able to represent Colorado Springs and Colorado on the biggest stage.”
Goat Patch Brewing Co., which opened in July 2017 at the redeveloped Lincoln Center off North Cascade Avenue, took silver in the Scottish-style ales category with It Takes a Tribe Red Ale, a beer that earned bronze at the 2018 festival.
“This 2 time GABF winner holds a special place in our hearts as it is the first recipe (head brewer) Darren (Baze) created on our pilot system before opening our doors. It is also our full time community beer — with proceeds from every pint going directly back to local non-profits,” read an Oct. 17 shout-out on Goat Patch’s Facebook page congratulating its team of brewers.
This year’s Great American Beer Festival, sponsored by the nonprofit Boulder-based Brewers Association, drew 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries across the U.S. Colorado breweries received 26 medals, with 23 of those medals going to craft brewery operations. Other Centennial State winners include:
Golden’s Cannonball Creek, which continued an 8-year winning streak by claiming three medals, including a gold for Featherweight Pale.
Denver-based Blue Moon Brewing Co., owned by MillerCoors, won gold in the Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale category for Moon Haze.
Aurora-based Dry Dock Brewing took silver in the field beer category for Coconut Bligh’s Barleywine, bumping its medal total to 26 awards over 13 years.
Denver Beer Co. continued a six-year winning streak, by earning a silver for its Amburana Dream Graham Cracker Porter, in the Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer category, and gold for Amburana Dream, in the Wood and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer category.
Denver’s Comrade Brewing Superpower IPA, won silver in the American-Style Strong Pale Ale category.
For a full list of winners, go to greatamericanbeerfestival.com.