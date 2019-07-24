Two Colorado Springs School District 11 teachers received awards at this year’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference.
Coronado High School teacher Jordan Sveen was recognized as a Master Adviser, one of 42 recipients awarded nationwide.
The recognition is for those who have successfully advised an affiliated chapter for at least three years, promoted the organization, facilitated youth-centered activities and integrate new ideas and events.
Holmes Middle School teacher Kelly Gauck received a Spirit of Advising Award, which is given annually to only one adviser from each state.
The award recognizes FCCLA advisers who demonstrate excellence in modeling FCCLA character to help students achieve success within their classroom and career.
Gauck has been an FCCLA adviser for eight years.
Through FCCLA, students are able to excel in competitive events, serve in leadership roles, gain real world skills, and positively impact families, careers and communities.