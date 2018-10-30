Time is short to save some money on what can amount to an expensive college application process.
Prospective students have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to apply to Colorado’s 32 public colleges and some private institutions for free.
For the first time, applications fees are being waived only on Oct. 30, which has been dubbed Free College Application Day. The event culminates College Application Month, an awareness campaign designed to encourage people to further their education.
Among the schools participating are the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Colorado College, Pikes Peak Community College, Colorado State University-Pueblo and Regis University.
At some, including all community colleges, applications are free at all times. At UCCS and CU-Boulder, the application fee is normally $50. At Colorado College, it’s $60.
Also, most schools have a waiver consideration for applicants in financial hardship any time they apply.
For more information, go to http://www.ciccollegeappmonth.org/colorado-free-application-day.