With Halloween approaching and October being National Children’s Health Month, the Tooth Wizard and his antagonist, Plaque Man, stopped by Calhan Elementary School in Calhan on Wednesday for some tooth talk with 190 kindergarten through third grade students.
The interactive presentation, “Land of Smiles,” by Delta Dental of Colorado, focuses on teaching kids how to properly brush and floss their teeth and develop good oral health habits for a lifetime.
Students learn what is a cavity, How often should they brush their teeth and everything about flossing.
“By establishing those habits at a young age, we hope more Colorado kids won’t experience the negative effects of tooth decay,” Allison Cusick, executive director of Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation, said in a news release.
Cavities are the most common chronic childhood illness, with half of Colorado’s third graders having at least one cavity, according to Delta Dental, an insurance company.
Children with pain from tooth decay typically miss more school and have lower grades than their peers, the company says.
The program has visited 300 schools, reaching 117,000 students since 2014.
It focuses on impacting underserved children, as 68 percent of Colorado kids reporting poor oral health live in low-income households.
Students received a free bag with dental hygiene products.