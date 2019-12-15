The modern day-version of 'It's a Wonderful Life' that you've never heard of stars Nicolas Cage

The 1946 film “It’s a Wonderful Life” has been a Christmas staple for decades.
The tale of down-on-his-luck banker George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), who contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve, still resonates 73 years later. Themes of sacrifice, friendship, faith, loyalty and devotion never grow old.
Surprisingly, the film wasn’t a hit when it was released on Dec. 20, 1946. Although “It’s a Wonderful Life” did receive five Oscar nominations, it didn’t win one. It was the 26th ranked film at the box office in 1947 and recorded a loss of more than $500,000 for RKO, the studio that distributed the film. It would only go on to become a sentimental favorite years later.
Oddly enough, the same thing is happening to a movie with similar themes that was released 19 years ago starring an unlikely holiday protagonist — Nicolas Cage.
An Academy Award winner for his role in “Leaving Las Vegas,” Cage is more known for his over-the-top roles and an expressive face used in countless memes than for his acting prowess. But in the 2000 feature “The Family Man,” Cage shows an emotional range reminiscent of Jimmy Stewart in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
In the film, Cage plays Jack Campbell, a wealthy executive living in New York City who seems to have it all. He lives in a penthouse apartment, drives a Ferrari and dates beautiful women. A Wall Street mover and shaker, he’s putting together a billion-dollar deal on Christmas Eve when he receives a message to contact his college girlfriend Kate (Tea Leoni), who he hasn’t seen in 13 years. He ignores the message and goes about his business.
On his way home from work, Jack stops at a convenience store and intercedes when the store clerk refuses to accept a $238 winning lottery ticket from a man named Cash (Don Cheadle). Jack offers to pay for the ticket to defuse the situation and the two leave the store and talk. Not exactly what he seems, Cash leaves Jack with a cryptic message. Jack finds the chat odd but harmless and goes home.
When he wakes up on Christmas Day, Jack is startled when he sees Kate next to him in bed. He’s in a New Jersey suburb and not his New York City penthouse and two young children need his attention. Overwhelmed, Jack rushes to his luxury apartment but the doorman doesn’t recognize him.
That’s when Cash shows up in Jack’s Ferrari and tells him that he’s getting a “glimpse” of what his life could have been like if he made different choices.
Jack returns to New Jersey to find a frustrated and confused Kate and his sympathetic friend Arnie (Jeremy Piven), who helps guide him through his new and confusing reality. Only Jack remembers his previous life.
After its release, “The Family Man” suffered a similar fate to “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The film shared its opening weekend with box office hit “What Women Want” with Mel Gibson and “Cast Away,” which would earn Tom Hanks an Oscar nomination. Critics weren’t particularly kind to “The Family Man,” either. It has a 42/100 score on Metacritic and a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Despite a poor initial reception, “The Family Man” has managed to find a second life in a familiar place — cable TV. Frequent showings and the passage of time have softened some of the more biting criticisms and allowed the heart of the movie’s story to shine.
At it’s core, “The Family Man” is a film about self-discovery. Prior to his glimpse at an alternative existence, Jack believes he’s living the dream. In fact, his transformation from wealthy power broker to schlubby everyman starts when he tells Cash, who’s reminiscent of Clarence the guardian angel from “It’s a Wonderful Life,” that he has everything he needs in life.
After the initial shock of having kids, a job and a home he doesn’t remember, Jack eventually comes to realize that despite all his money and expensive possessions, he lacks the one thing no one can buy — love.
Near the end of the film, Jack’s jolted back to his previous life, but his world view has changed. A different man who finally understands what he’s been missing, he reaches out to Kate.
“The Family Man” concludes with an open ending, but it’s clear Jack Campbell’s supernatural journey was similar to George Bailey’s. At the end, both are clear about what’s truly important in life.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. Follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.