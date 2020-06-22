Tambi Tyler, the new head of school at The Colorado Springs School, says she enjoys working around children so much that it doesn’t feel like work.
“My passion was always in education,” she said, from lining up stuffed animals to play school in her bedroom to being an assistant at a day camp in an inner-city neighborhood while in high school.
Tyler became on June 15 the 10th head of school since the 1962 founding of the private, preschool through 12th grade college-preparatory campus in Colorado Springs.
She brings nearly 25 years of experience in education and succeeds Aaron Schubach, who led the school for six years.
Tyler was selected because she is “student-centered and institutionally-minded,” search co-charas Pio Hocate and Heather Kelly said in a written statement.
“She embraces experiential education and is a dynamic and visionary innovator who is ready to lead The Colorado Springs School into our next era.”
She previously was a principal and administrator at Atlanta International School in Georgia and worked for 19 years at Des Moines Public Schools.