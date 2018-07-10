Car crashes are the leading cause of death of teens ages 15-20 nationwide, statistics show.
To minimize the likelihood of being involved in a wreck, a teen driving school will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, in Fountain.
The Continental Divide Region Sports Car Club of America will present Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving School, the nation's largest nonprofit driver education program.
Youth ages 15-21 who have learner's permits or driving licenses will learn the skills they need to stay alive behind the wheel in hands-on, real-world driving scenarios.
Participants will navigate hazards, obstacles and challenges in a controlled environment.
Emergency braking, skid control, how to avoid accidents and other techniques, along with classroom instruction, are included.
The day-long course is open to licensed and permitted drivers ages 15-21. The cost is $95 per student, and some insurance companies offer premium discounts to graduates.
Forms, schedules and more information can be found online at www.streetsurvival.org.